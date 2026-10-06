[WT논평] China not safe for American students

During his state visit to Washington last month, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced that China would be inviting 100,000 American students to study in China over the next five years.



Not a single American student should take him up on the offer unless they want to risk being where Myanmar-born American scholar Min Zin is right now: in a Chinese jail.



The fact that Min Zin, an American citizen, was specifically lured to China under the guise of an academic conference to be arrested should terrify any prospective American student.



It should also be more than enough for American policymakers and universities to take a stand and refuse to risk the lives of additional American students. In Mr. Xi’s China, there is no guarantee that they will not also be arrested and used as political pawns and prisoners.



There is no greater imperative for an American president than to ensure the security and safety of U.S. citizens. Yet as long as China continues to detain American citizens such as Mr. Chen and Min Zin, China is not safe for American students.



The U.S. should firmly reject Mr. Xi’s evil bargain, and the State Department should reinforce its “D” indicator ? denoting a risk of wrongful detention ? to the current travel advisory for China so that all Americans understand this threat. We should also raise the threat level from Level 2 to Level 3, indicating that Americans should reconsider travel because of serious risks to safety and security.



These steps would protect the safety of Americans considering travel abroad while telling Mr. Xi that there will be consequences if our citizens remain arbitrarily detained.



Mr. Xi said during his recent White House visit that “the hope of China-U.S. relationship lies in our people.” Right now, he is holding our people hostage. Until he releases American citizens such as Min Zin and Mr. Chen and demonstrably verifies this will not happen again, we should give him 100,000 rejections.

중국은 미국 학생들에게 안전하지 않다 캐리 필리페티(칼럼니스트) 지난달 워싱턴을 국빈 방문한 시진핑 중국 국가주석은 향후 5년 동안 10만명의 미국 학생을 중국에서 공부하도록 초청하겠다고 발표했다. 미얀마 태생의 미국인 학자 민 진이 지금 중국 감옥에 있는 것처럼 위험을 감수하고 싶지 않다면, 단 한 명의 미국 학생도 이 제안을 받아들여서는 안 된다. 미국 시민인 민 진이 학술회의를 가장한 함정에 빠져 중국으로 유인되어 체포된 사실은 앞으로 유학을 고려하는 모든 미국 학생을 두렵게 한다. 또 이는 미국 정책 입안자들과 대학들이 단호히 입장을 밝히고 더 많은 미국 학생의 생명을 위험에 빠뜨리는 것을 거부하기에 충분하다. 시진핑의 중국에서는 그들 역시 체포되어 정치적 인질이나 정치범으로 이용되지 않으리라고 보장할 수 없다. 미국 대통령에게 미국 시민의 안녕과 안전을 보장하는 것보다 더 긴급한 일은 없다. 그러나 중국이 첸씨와 민 진 같은 미국 시민들을 계속 구금하는 한 중국은 미국 학생들에게 안전하지 않다. 미국은 시진핑의 잘못된 약속을 단호히 거부해야 하며, 국무부는 모든 미국인이 이 위협을 인식할 수 있도록 현재의 중국 여행경보에 ? 부당 구금 위험을 나타내는 ? ‘D’ 표시를 강화해야 한다. 또한 안전과 보안에 심각한 위험이 있음을 알리기 위해 여행을 재고해야 함을 나타내는 위험경보 수준을 2단계에서 3단계로 상향 조정해야 한다. 이러한 조치들은 해외여행을 고려하는 미국인들의 안전을 보호하는 동시에, 우리 시민들이 계속 재판 없이 멋대로 구금되어 있다면 그에 따른 조치가 있을 것임을 시진핑에게 알리는 것이다. 시진핑은 최근 백악관 방문 당시 “미중 관계의 희망은 우리 국민에게 있다”고 말했다. 그러나 지금 그는 미국 국민을 인질로 잡고 있다. 민 진과 첸씨 같은 미국 시민들을 석방하고 이것이 다시는 반복되지 않을 것임을 확실하게 입증할 때까지 우리는 그에게 단호히 (10만 번이라도) 거부해야 한다. 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com

Copyright ⓒ 세계일보. 무단 전재 및 재배포 금지