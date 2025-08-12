[WT논평] The downsides of transitioning to the opposite gender

The court must decide whether subjecting a minor child to dangerous drugs, hormones or mutilation is the prerogative of the state, or doctors, or parents.



What if this were about mentally ill youngsters who for some reason believe they should lose a limb so they can be “themselves”?



Why then is it OK to treat puberty like an illness, and to cut off a girl’s healthy breasts or to castrate a boy? Some things are beyond even a parent’s prerogative, such as committing child abuse.



Profound biological differences between the sexes are obvious, well documented, consequential and essential to human thriving. Females have two X chromosomes; males have one X and one Ychromosome.



“I often say, ‘No Y, no guy,’” says Georgia Purdom, a molecular geneticist specializing in cellular and molecular biology who warns against messing with the original design.



“When we introduce hormones that contradict the body’s natural production we’re essentially conducting a large-scale experiment,” she told The Stand, a publication of the American Family Association.



“Hormones play a crucial role in gene expression. … For example, estrogen and testosterone have significant effects on bone density, muscle mass, fat distribution, and even cognitive functions.”



The downsides of “transitioning” to the opposite gender are becoming more and more widely known, including increased ? not decreased ? risk of suicide.



“Britain, Finland, Sweden, Norway and Denmark have concluded that transition puts youth at a greater risk of physical and mental harm while benefits remain uncertain,” Dr. Patrick Hunter, a pediatrician and bioethicist, wrote recently.

반대로 성을 전환하는 데 따른 여러 가지 부작용 로버트 나이트(칼럼니스트) 미성년 아동이 위험한 약물과 호르몬 혹은 신체 절단을 겪게 하는 것이 국가나 의사 혹은 부모의 특권인지 여부를 법원이 결정해야 한다. 이것이 어떤 이유 때문에, 자기 “본연의 모습”이 될 수 있기 위해서는 자기 팔다리를 잃어야 한다고 믿는 정신적으로 아픈 청소년들에 관한 경우라면 어떻게 될까. 그리고 사춘기를 질병 취급하며 소녀의 건강한 유방을 절제하고 소년을 거세하는 것은 어째서 괜찮은가. 아동학대와 같은 일부 사안들은 심지어 부모의 특권도 초월한다. 남녀 성 사이의 근본적인 각종 생물학적 차이는 명백한 것이며 문서화된 증거가 많고 인간의 번영에 중대하고도 필수적이다. 여성은 X 염색체 2개를 갖고 있다. 남성은 X 염색체 하나와 Y 염색체 하나를 갖고 있다. 세포 및 분자 생물학을 전공하는 분자 유전학자인 조지아 퍼돔은 “나는 ‘Y가 없으면 남자가 아니다’라는 말을 자주 한다”고 말한다. 그녀는 원래의 설계를 방해해서는 안 된다고 경고한다. 그녀는 미국 가족협회 출판물인 더 스탠드에 이렇게 말했다. “우리가 신체의 자연적인 생산에 반하는 각종 호르몬을 주입할 때 우리는 기본적으로 대규모 실험을 실시하는 것이다.” “호르몬은 유전자 발현에서 매우 중요한 역할을 한다… 예를 들어 에스트로겐과 테스토스테론은 골밀도와 근육량, 지방분배, 심지어 인지 기능에 중대한 영향을 미친다.” 반대편 “성으로 전환하는 데” 따르는 여러 가지 불리한 면이 점점 더 널리 알려지고 있다. 그 가운데는 자살 위험이 줄어드는 것이 아니라 늘어나는 것이 포함된다. 소아과의사 겸 생명윤리학자인 패트릭 헌터 박사는 최근에 이렇게 썼다. “영국, 핀란드, 스웨덴, 노르웨이, 덴마크는 성전환이 청소년을 신체적으로나 정신적으로 더 큰 위험 가능성에 빠뜨리는 반면에 이로운 점들은 여전히 불확실하다고 결론지었다.” 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

