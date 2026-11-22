The southwestern border has become so calm that a recent visitor reported that Border Patrol agents are almost bored by the lack of activity.



Agents are called out for fewer search-and-rescue operations; border deaths are down 80% since President Trump took office; drug seizures are up; and the ratio of criminal arrests has soared as the Border Patrol has to spend less time tracking down and caring for illegal immigrants and can devote more time to scouring the people and contraband that do make it across.



Gotaways - migrants who are detected but manage to evade capture - have also plummeted, from thousands a day in 2023 to more than 800 a day in 2024 to an average of just dozens per day now.



Some days, there are zero gotaways, said Todd Bensman, who served as a senior adviser to the Homeland Security Department and the Border Czar’s office during the Trump administration and is now a senior research fellow at The Heritage Foundation.



“I would argue that Border Patrol and the military forces down there don’t have enough to do,” Mr. Bensman said. “They’re bored. They get very excited when there’s any kind of movement anywhere.”



It is a shocking turnaround for a border that several years ago was the most chaotic in history, with agents regularly recording daily arrest totals of 10,000 illegal immigrants. Now the Border Patrol averages fewer than 300 a day.



The arrest numbers are just part of the story.



Search and rescue operations have dropped from more than 37,000 in fiscal year 2023 to just 1,129 in the just-completed fiscal year 2026, meaning fewer people are endangered.



Drownings, exposure deaths and fatal falls from the border wall are also rarer.



Less chaos also means more of what comes through is being spotted. Border Patrol agents guard the 1,954-mile boundary.

트럼프 집권 때 국경사망자 80% 감소(Ⅰ) 스티븐 디넌(정치부 기자) 남서부 국경이 정말 평온해져, 최근 한 방문객은 국경 순찰대원들이 할 일이 없어 거의 지루해할 정도라고 전했다. 요원들은 수색 및 구조 작전으로 호출되는 횟수가 줄어들었다. 트럼프 대통령 취임 이후 국경 사망자 수는 80% 감소했다. 마약 압수도 증가했다. 그리고 국경순찰대는 불법 이민자를 추적하고 감독하는 데 시간을 덜 쓰는 대신, 국경을 통과한 사람들과 밀수품을 샅샅이 수색하는 일에 더 집중할 수 있어 범죄자 검거 비율도 급증했다. 고타웨이(Gotaways) - 발각되더라도 간신히 체포를 피하는 이주민들 - 는 2023년 하루에만 수천명이었던 것이 2024년 하루 800명 이상으로 현재는 하루 평균 수십명으로 덩달아 급감했다. 어느 날은 밀입국에 성공한 사람(Gotaways)이 한 명도 없을 때도 있다고, 트럼프 행정부에서 국토안보부와 국경 차르실의 선임고문을 지냈으며 지금은 헤리티지재단에서 선임연구원으로 근무 중인 토드 벤스먼이 말했다. 벤스먼은 “나는 국경순찰대와 그곳 군대가 할 일이 모자란다고 단언한다”면서 “그들은 따분해한다. 어디서 작은 움직임이라도 있으면 굉장히 흥분한다”고 말했다. 몇 년 전까지만 해도 미국 역사상 가장 혼란스러웠던 국경에서 이 일은 충격적인 반전이다. 당시 요원들은 일일 체포 인원 1만명을 예사로 기록했다. 현재 국경순찰대의 하루 체포 인원은 평균 300명 미만이다. 체포 숫자는 이야기의 일부일 뿐이다. 수색 및 구조 활동은 2023 회계연도의 3만7000건 이상에서 막 종료된 2026 회계연도에는 불과 1129건으로 감소했으며, 이는 위험에 처한 인원이 줄어들었다는 뜻이다. 익사, 악천후로 인한 사망, 국경 장벽에서의 치명적 추락 사고도 크게 줄었다. 혼란이 줄어들면서 불법으로 국경을 넘어오는 것이 발각되는 비율도 높아졌다. 국경순찰대 요원들은 1954마일의 국경선을 지킨다. 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com

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