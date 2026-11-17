The PLA blueprint for the wartime use of the commercial drone sector includes mobilizing large-scale dual-use, civilian-military capabilities of unmanned systems.



Civilian aerial drones, electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft and autonomous vehicles “can be deployed to the battlefield with only minor modifications,” the report said.



To prepare for large-scale mobilization, the PLA will embed manufacturer technicians into combat units, form civilian volunteer teams for “unmanned reconnaissance, intelligence analysis, and public opinion guidance,” and call on tech firms to rapidly build new or counter-drone weapons.



“Using unmanned systems to conduct targeted strikes against high-value figures - such as senior generals and scientists - or to disrupt and sabotage critical, sensitive facilities offers low costs, high success rates, and minimal collateral damage; consequently, this method is highly likely to become a primary means for adversaries to carry out infiltration and sabotage operations,” the report said.



“In a high-intensity, multidomain conflict, U.S. and allied forces willing to delegate greater tactical autonomy to forward systems may possess a decisive speed advantage over PLA formations bottlenecked by mandatory political oversight and ethical reviews,” Mr. Arostegui said.



Secretary of State Marco Rubio said President Trump is expected to raise the issue of adopting guardrails on artificial intelligence during talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping but said little progress has been made ahead of the meeting in China next week.



“Just because some of you know Mark Milley, doesn’t mean we should not study his failures,” Mr. Hegseth said. “It is arguably the most significant civil military crisis since President Truman relieved General Douglas MacArthur in 1951. Our war colleges should study it, debate it and reinforce the foundational constitutional principle that the military is strictly subordinate to elected civilian authority.”

중국, 군을 첨단 드론 전력으로 전환 중(Ⅱ) 빌 거츠(칼럼니스트) 중국 인민해방군의 상업용 드론 전시 운용 구상에는 무인 시스템의 민군 겸용 역량을 대규모로 동원하는 방안이 포함돼 있다. 민간용 항공 드론, 전기 수직이착륙기(eVTOL) 그리고 자율주행 차량은 “약간만 개조하면 전장에 배치될 수 있다”고 보고서는 밝혔다. 대규모 동원에 대비하여, 중국 인민해방군은 제조업체의 기술자들을 전투부대에 배치하고, “무인 정찰, 정보 분석, 여론 통제 및 관리”를 수행할 민간 자원봉사팀을 조직하며, IT(정보기술) 기업들에 새로운 무기나 대(對)드론 무기를 신속히 개발할 것을 요구할 예정이다. 보고서는 “무인 시스템으로 고위 장성이나 과학자 등 주요 보안 인사를 표적으로 정밀 타격을 가하고, 중요한 민감 시설을 교란 및 파괴하는 것은 저비용임에도 성공 확률이 높으며, 2차 피해를 최소화할 수 있다. 따라서 이 방식은 적들이 침투 및 파괴 공작을 수행하는 주요 수단이 될 가능성이 매우 높다”고 밝혔다. “고강도 다영역 분쟁에서, 전방에 배치된 시스템에 더 큰 전술적 자율성을 위임할 의지가 있는 미국 및 동맹국 군대는, 의무적인 정치적 통제와 윤리적 검토를 받느라 병목현상을 일으키는 중국 인민해방군 편제에 비해 결정적인 속도 우위를 점할 수 있다”고 아로스테기가 말했다. 마코 루비오 국무장관은 도널드 트럼프 대통령이 다음 주 중국에서 열릴 시진핑 중국 국가주석과의 회담에서 인공지능에 대한 안전장치 도입 문제를 제기할 것으로 예상된다고 밝혔다. 그러나 회담을 앞두고 실질적인 진전은 거의 이루어지지 않았다고 말했다. 피트 헤그세스 국방부 장관은 “여러분 가운데 일부가 마크 밀리를 안다고 해서 그의 실책을 그냥 덮어야 한다는 뜻은 아니다”라며 “이는 1951년 트루먼 대통령이 더글러스 맥아더 장군을 해임한 이후 민군(民軍) 관계에서 가장 심각한 위기다. 우리의 군사교육기관들은 이를 연구하고 토론하며, 군은 선출된 민간 권력에 엄격히 복종해야 한다는 헌법의 근본 원칙을 강화해야 한다”고 말했다. 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com

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