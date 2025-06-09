[WT논평] Mass migration of Muslims without assimilation

Western customs, such as the sexes socializing in a park or restaurant or street, and respect for Jews, are being challenged by an increasingly belligerent Muslim population bolstered by yearslong mass immigration.



“The Europeans have learned the hard way that mass migration of Muslims without assimilation leads to submission of their own cultures,” Jim Hanson, chief editor for Middle East Forum, told me.



There are news stories on Muslim “grooming” gangs who kidnap non-Muslim girls and rape them. Muslims have staged aggressive street protests and taken over public spaces such as bridges and town squares to pray.



Britain is considered the Western capital of Shariah courts, which hand down rulings based on Islamic, not national, laws. In Germany, waves of Islamists invaded Christmas markets to disrupt the sacred holiday. There is pushback.



In Dublin in late April more than 10, 000 marched demanding an end to the mass immigration of thousands of so-called asylum-seekers, some homeless and living in tent cities.



Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni campaigned in 2022 on stopping the mass influx of foreigners at Italy’s southern sea border. In 2018, she said, “I believe that Islam certainly presents incompatibilities with our values and our civilization, and what happens in Islamic centers demonstrates this.”



Ms. Meloni is virtually alone among European chiefs of state in condemning any aspect of Islamic culture.



President Trump’s senior aides are not so shy. On Feb. 14, Vice President J.D. Vance scolded European leaders for allowing a foreign invasion.

동화되지 않는 대규모 무슬림 이민 공원 혹은 레스토랑 아니면 거리의 남녀 사교활동 같은 서방세계의 풍속과 유대인 존중이, 여러 해에 걸친 대규모 이민으로 강화되고 점점 더 호전적인 무슬림 인구의 도전을 받고 있다. 중동 포럼의 수석편집자인 짐 핸슨은 필자에게 이렇게 말했다. “유럽인들은 동화되지 않는 무슬림의 대규모 이민이 자기네 문화의 굴복으로 이어진다는 사실을 힘든 방법으로 배웠다.” 무슬림이 아닌 소녀들을 납치하여 강간하는 ‘길들이는’ 무슬림 갱단에 관한 일련의 뉴스 보도가 나오고 있다. 무슬림들은 공격적인 가두 항의시위를 벌이고 기도하기 위해서 교량과 도시 광장 같은 공공장소를 점거했다. 영국은 샤리아 법정의 서방세계 수도로 간주되고 있는데 자국 법이 아닌 이슬람 법에 기초한 판결을 내리고 있다. 독일에서는 이슬람주의자들이 연달아서 여러 크리스마스 시장에 침입하여 성스러운 휴일을 방해했다. 반발이 나오고 있다. 4월 하순에 더블린에서는 1만명 이상의 시민들이 소위 망명 신청을 한다는 수천 명의 대규모 이민을 종식시키라고 요구하면서 가두행진을 했다. 이민자들 중 일부는 노숙자이며 여러 도시에서 천막 생활을 한다. 이탈리아의 조르자 멜로니 총리는 2022년에 이탈리아 남부 해안 국경선으로 대규모 유입되는 외국인들을 막겠다는 공약을 내걸고 선거운동을 했다. 2018년에 멜로니 총리는 이렇게 말했다. “이슬람이 우리의 가치관 및 문명과 양립할 수 없다는 것을 분명히 보여주며 이슬람 집단 거주지에서 일어나는 사태가 이를 증명한다.” 멜로니는 유럽 국가 원수들 가운데서 이슬람 문화의 특정한 면을 비판하는 사실상 유일한 인물이다. 트럼프의 고위 보좌관들은 유럽 지도자들처럼 소심하지 않다. 2월14일에 J D 밴스 미국 부통령은 외국인 침공을 허용한다고 유럽 지도자들을 꾸짖었다.

오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

