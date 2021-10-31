[WT논평] China’s on-going campaign (1)

If you have been publicly critical of the Communist Chinese regime’s crushing of Hong Kong, hinted that you believe the COVID-19 virus may have escaped from a Chinese laboratory in Wuhan, or spoken favorably about Taiwan, Beijing’s security forces are claiming the right to come after you as part of China’s on-going campaign to silence its critics.



In 2020 the US Department of Justice indicted five Chinese agents in New York who were part of something called “Operation Foxhunt,” set up on orders of Chinese President and Communist Party Chairman Xi Jinping to harass and return dissidents who have fled China for trial.



Prosecutors charged that these “foxhunters” warned several US citizens of Chinese descent and others that unless they returned to China, their Mainland relatives would pay a heavy price for their obstinacy.



There is thus far no evidence that the Communist regime has kidnapped targets within the United States, but its agents do so when they believe they can get away with it in other countries.



In 2016, a Chinese journalist who fled to India and Thailand to avoid arrest and persecution for criticizing the regime vanished while traveling in Southeast Asia only to turn up later as a prisoner in China.



Xi Jinping’s regime considers critics “a security threat” and asks the rest of the world to treat them as terrorists or criminals who should be apprehended and turned over to Beijing’s security forces.



They routinely request international help, posting the names of dissidents with Interpol and asking other governments to deport or extradite them to stand trial in China.

중국이 계속하는 운동 (1) 데이비드 킨(칼럼니스트) 만약 당신이 공산주의 중국 정권의 홍콩 탄압을 공개적으로 비판하거나 코로나19 바이러스가 우한의 중국 연구소에서 탈출했을 가능성이 있다고 믿는다고 암시하거나 혹은 대만에 관해 호의적인 말을 할 경우 베이징의 공안부는 중국이 자국을 비판하는 사람들을 침묵시키기 위해 추진 중인 운동의 일환으로 당신을 추적할 권리가 있다고 주장한다. 미국 법무부는 중국 주석 겸 공산당 총서기 시진핑이 중국에서 도망친 반체제인사들을 괴롭히고 재판을 받도록 귀국시키기 위해서 내린 명령에 따라 구성된 ‘여우사냥 작전’이란 명칭의 공작에 참여한 사람들의 일부인 중국인 5명을 2020년에 뉴욕에서 기소했다. 이 ‘여우사냥꾼들은’ 중국계 미국 시민들과 다른 사람들이 중국으로 돌아가지 않을 경우 그들이 고집을 피운 대가를 본토에 사는 그들의 친척들이 톡톡히 치를 것이라고 경고했다고 미국 검사들은 비난했다. 중국 공산 정권이 미국 내의 표적 인물들을 납치했다는 증거는 현재까지 없으나 중국 요원들이 벌 받지 않고 빠져나갈 수 있다고 믿을 때 다른 몇몇 나라에서는 그렇게 하고 있다. 2016년에 중국 정권을 비판했다는 이유로 체포와 박해를 피해 인도 및 태국으로 도망쳤던 중국의 한 언론인은 동남아시아를 여행하던 도중 사라졌다가 나중에 중국 교도소의 수감자가 되어 나타났다. 시진핑 정권은 비판자들을 ‘보안상의 위협’으로 간주하며 그들을 테러분자 혹은 범죄자 취급을 하라고 여타 세계에 요구한다. 그들은 체포되어 베이징의 공안에 넘겨져야 마땅하다는 것이다. 중국 당국자들은 국제적인 도움을 일상적으로 요청하면서 반체제인사들의 명단을 인터폴에 올리고 다른 여러 나라 정부에 그들을 추방하거나 혹은 범죄인 인도를 하여 중국에서 재판을 받도록 해 달라고 일상적으로 요구하고 있다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

[ⓒ 세계일보 & Segye.com, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지]