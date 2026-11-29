Beijing is accelerating efforts to reshape the global order under a careful plan of coercion aimed at destabilizing the U.S., according to the annual report of a congressional China commission.



Leveraging its expanding military, economic, technological and diplomatic power, China is continuing to undermine America - despite summit meetings between President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, the report by the bipartisan U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission stated.



Chinese Communist Party actions before and after Trump-Xi summits show that its version of “constructive strategic stability” has not lessened Chinese efforts to weaken the U.S., according to the 705-page report released days before Mr. Trump met Mr. Xi for the most recent summit in Shenzhen, China.



“Even as Beijing sought to manage its diplomatic relationship with Washington, it continued destabilizing activities aimed at the United States, including cyber operations targeting U.S. critical infrastructure, AI-enhanced influence campaigns aimed at the U.S. public, attempts to co-opt U.S. officials and transnational repression on U.S. soil,” the report said.



Military purges carried out by Mr. Xi have resulted in the greatest concentration of military authority and war-making decision power in China since Mao Zedong, the report said.



Even with the large-scale purges, the buildup of People’s Liberation Army forces continued steady progress toward a readiness milestone for an invasion of Taiwan in 2027, the report said.



Provocative military operations around Taiwan expanded this year in both scale and sophistication while PLA military capabilities were added for a future conflict.



Globally, China continued to support the war efforts of Russia and Iran while avoiding direct involvement, the report said, noting China supplies 90% of Russian imports of sanctioned technology, drone components and missile goods sent to Iran.

미 의회 보고서, 중국의 미국 교란 및 글로벌 확장 가속화를 경고(Ⅰ) 빌 거츠(국방 전문기자) 미의회 중국 위원회의 연차 보고서에 따르면, 베이징은 미국을 교란시키기 위한 치밀한 강압 계략 아래 세계 질서 재편에 박차를 가하고 있다. 초당파적인 미·중 경제 안보 검토위원회 보고서는 트럼프 대통령과 시진핑 중국 국가 주석이 정상회담을 했음에도 불구하고, 중국은 팽창 중인 군사, 경제, 기술, 외교력을 지렛대 삼아 미국을 계속 잠식하고 있다고 밝혔다. 트럼프와 시진핑의 중국 선전에서 열린 가장 최근의 정상회담 며칠 전에 공개된 705쪽짜리 보고서에 따르면, 트럼프·시진핑 정상회담 전후 중국 공산당의 움직임은 그들의 ‘건설적 전략적 안정’ 견해만으로는 미국을 약화시키려는 중국의 노력을 줄이지 못했다는 것을 보여준다. “베이징은 워싱턴과의 외교관계를 유지하려고 하면서도, 미국의 핵심 기반 시설을 목표로 한 사이버 작전, 미국 대중을 겨냥한 AI 강화 영향력 공작, 미국 관리를 포섭하려는 시도, 미국 영토 내 초국가적 탄압 등을 포함한 미국 교란 활동을 계속했다”고 보고서는 밝혔다. 보고서는 시진핑이 단행한 군사 숙청으로 마오쩌둥 이후 중국에서 군사 권력과 전쟁 결정권의 집중도가 최고로 높아졌다고 전했다. 대규모 숙청에도 불구하고 인민해방군 전력 증강은 2027년 대만 침공을 위한 준비 태세 완비를 목표로 꾸준하게 진척되었다고 보고서는 전했다. 향후 분쟁에 대비한 인민해방군의 군사 역량이 추가되는 가운데 올해 대만 주변의 도발적인 군사 작전은 규모가 커지고 정교해졌다. 보고서는 전 세계에 걸쳐서 중국이 러시아와 이란의 전쟁 수행을 계속 지원하면서도 직접 개입은 피했다면서, 중국이 러시아가 수입하는 제재 대상 기술, 이란으로 보내지는 드론 부품과 미사일 물품의 90%를 공급한다고 지적했다. 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com

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