(261101) -- MEXICO CITY, Nov. 1, 2026 (Xinhua) -- Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli of Italy competes during the qualifying session of the Formula One Mexico City Grand Prix at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City, Mexico, on Oct. 31, 2026. (Photo by Francisco Canedo/Xinhua) epa13346777 Red Bull Racing?s Max Verstappen (L) and Ferrari?s Lewis Hamilton (R) lift up Mercedes? Kimi Antonelli, who is celebrating after being crowned the new Formula One world champion, a title secured by finishing third at the Mexico City Grand Prix, held at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City, Mexico, 01 November 2026. EPA/ISAAC ESQUIVEL/2026-11-02 09:50:59/ <저작권자 ⓒ 1980-2026 ㈜연합뉴스. 무단 전재 재배포 금지, AI 학습 및 활용 금지> 메르세데스 키미 안토넬리가 2일 멕시코 멕시코시티의 아우토드로모 에르마노스 로드리게스에서 열린 2026 F1 멕시코 그랑프리에서 질주하고 있다. 아래 사진은 역대 최연소 드라이버 챔피언에 등극한 안토넬리(가운데)가 막스 페르스타펀(왼쪽)과 루이스 해밀턴이 태워준 손가마에 올라 기뻐하는 모습. 멕시코시티=신화·EPA연합뉴스 <연합> Copyright ⓒ 세계일보. 무단 전재 및 재배포 금지