[WT논평] We just need the right leaders to lower gas prices(Ⅱ)

Federal excise tax: 18.4 cents, fixed nationally.



State and local sales tax: Varies by region; the state rate is 2.25%, with local district taxes added on top, adding about 10 cents to 13 cents per gallon depending on the county.



Underground storage tank fee: 2 cents.



Cap-and-Trade program: Adds roughly 24 to 25 cents per gallon.



Lower or eliminate some of the add-ons, and gas might be less expensive.



Most people have heard that building more refineries would help lower prices, but environmentalists cite the cost and time required to build them as excuses for inaction.



If I may be permitted some nostalgia, when I first started driving, the price of gas was 30 cents a gallon. You could fill up on pocket change. When I lived in Houston in 1969, there were “gas wars.” Stations undercut one another, hoping to attract enough customers to offset the low price.



How low? I once bought regular gas at a Gulf station for 19 cents a gallon. Do not look for those days to return.



The Arab oil embargo of 1973 sparked price hikes, and people were bummed when the cost exceeded $1 a gallon - though that threshold was not crossed nationally until the second oil shock of 1979, as many were when tickets to Broadway shows exceeded $10. Those were the days.



In previous eras, someone would take the lead in solving a problem rather than using the problem to batter his or her political opponent, as politicians do today. If they solve the problem, they can no longer blame anyone for it.



California’s high gas prices can be solved, as can the high gas prices of the rest of the nation. All we need is the right leadership.



Does anyone know where to find it?

단지 휘발유 값을 낮출 제대로 된 지도자가 필요하다(Ⅱ) 칼 토마스(칼럼니스트) 연방 소비세: 18.4센트, 전국적으로 고정되었다. 주 및 지방 판매세: 지역별로 다르다; 주 세율은 2.25%이며, 여기에 (시·군·구) 같은 지방 구역세가 추가되어 카운티에 따라 갤런당 약 10센트에서 13센트가 부과된다. 지하 저장 탱크 사용료: 2센트. 탄소 배출권 거래제: 갤런당 약 24센트에서 25센트를 추가한다. 추가 항목 일부를 줄이거나 없애면 기름 값이 더 저렴해질 수도 있다. 대부분의 사람들은 더 많은 정유시설을 짓는 것이 가격을 낮추는 데 도움이 될 것이라고 들어왔지만, 환경론자들은 그것들을 짓는 데 필요한 비용과 시간을 핑계로 대며 행동하지 않는다. 잠시 향수에 젖는 것을 허락해 주신다면, 제가 처음 운전을 시작했을 때 기름값이 갤런당 30센트였다. 주머니 속 잔돈으로 채울 수 있었다. 제가 1969년 휴스턴에 살 때는 ‘휘발유 전쟁’으로 불릴 만큼 주유소 간에 출혈경쟁을 했다. 주유소들은 경쟁적으로 가격을 낮췄고, 낮은 가격을 상쇄할 만큼 많은 고객을 유치하려 했다. 얼마나 낮게? 한 번은 걸프 주유소에서 갤런당 19센트에 기름을 넣었다. 그런 날들이 다시 오길 기대하지 마라. 1973년 아랍의 석유 금수조치로 유가 인상이 촉발되었고, 가격이 갤런당 1달러를 넘자 사람들은 낙담했다. 전국 평균으로 1달러 문턱을 넘어선 것은 1979년의 제2차 오일쇼크 때였지만. 브로드웨이 입장료가 10달러를 넘었을 때 많은 사람이 낙담했던 것과 같은 심정이었다. 그래도 그때가 좋았다. 과거에는 문제를 오늘날의 정치인들처럼 정치적 상대를 공격하는 데 이용하는 것이 아니라 누군가가 문제를 해결하는 데 주도적으로 나섰다. 문제가 해결되고 나면 누구를 탓하거나 핑계를 댈 수 없기 때문이다. 캘리포니아의 높은 유가는 물론, 미국 전역의 높은 유가도 함께 해결할 수 있다. 우리에게 필요한 것은 올바른 리더십뿐이다. 혹시 올바른 리더십을 어디에서 찾을 수 있는지 아시는 분 있나요? 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com

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