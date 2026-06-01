[WT논평] Poland offers to build permanent U.S. troop bases to ‘clarify’ deployment situation

Poland has offered to build the necessary infrastructure to host a permanent U.S. troop presence in a bid to “clarify the situation” between the two longtime NATO allies, the country’s deputy defense minister told The Washington Times.



In a recent interview, Deputy Defense Minister Pawel Zalewski said that the offer to host U.S. troops permanently - including a full military station that could house service members’ families - was part of broader discussions this week between high-ranking U.S. and Polish officials. His comments to The Times came shortly before President Trump announced this week that he is sending an additional 5,000 U.S. troops to Poland.



Mr. Zalewski said his nation is prepared to build the needed facilities for more U.S. troops in the country, which is a crucial hub for the movement of U.S. and European arms eastward into Ukraine, which remains locked in a bitter war with Russia.



“We have offered to build infrastructure for an American permanent presence and we understand what that means,” Mr. Zalewski told The Times.



He said that as part of conversations to “clarify the situation” between Poland and the U.S., the offer of a more permanent base wasn’t just for troops, but a full station that could host their families.



The U.S. has between 80,000 and 100,000 troops in Europe at any given time, with the exact numbers fluctuating regularly. There are about 10,000 in Poland. About 35,000 active-duty military personnel are stationed in Germany, the largest U.S. contingent in any country on the continent.



Mr. Trump’s decision to send more troops to Poland could be viewed as a way to punish Germany while strengthening NATO’s eastern flank. He announced the decision on Truth Social and tied the deployment directly to his relationship with Karol Tadeusz Nawrocki, who took over as Polish president in August 2025.

폴란드는 배치 상황을 ‘명확하게 하기’ 위해 영구 미군기지 건설을 제안하다 존 T 수어드(국방안보전문기자) 폴란드는 두 오랜 나토 동맹국 간(에 발생할 수 있는 모든) “상황을 명확히 하기” 위한 시도로 미군의 영구 주둔을 수용하는 데 필요한 인프라 구축을 제안했다고, 그 나라 국방차관이 워싱턴타임스에 밝혔다. 최근 인터뷰에서, 파베우 잘레프스키 국방부 차관은 미군 영구 주둔 제안 - 군인 가족을 수용할 수 있는 주택을 포함한 완전한 군사 기지 - 이번 주 미군과 폴란드 고위 관계자 간의 광범위한 논의의 일부라고 말했다. 그의 워싱턴타임스 발언은 트럼프 대통령이 폴란드에 미군 5000명을 추가로 파견한다고 발표하기 직전에 나왔다. 잘레프스키 차관은 자국 내에 더 많은 미군이 필요로 하는 시설을 건설할 준비가 되어 있다고 말했는데, (폴란드는) 미국과 유럽 무기를 동쪽인 우크라이나로 이동하는 중요한 거점이며, (우크라이나는) 러시아와 치열한 전쟁이 교착상태에 빠졌다. 잘레프스키는 타임스에 “우리는 미군의 영구 주둔을 위한 인프라 구축을 제안했으며, 그 의미를 이해하고 있다”고 말했다. 그는 폴란드와 미국 간의 “상황을 명확히 하려는” 대화의 일환으로, 군사적인 영구기지뿐만 아니라 가족도 수용할 수 있는 완벽한 주둔 시설 제안이라고 말했다. 미국은 유럽에 상시적으로 8만명에서 10만명 사이의 병력을 주둔시키며, 정확한 수는 정규적이기는 하나 유동적이었다. 약 1만명의 군대가 폴란드에 주둔하고 있다. 약 3만5000명의 현역 군인이 독일에 주둔하고 있는데, 이는 대륙 내 어느 국가보다도 가장 큰 미군의 파견 규모다. 트럼프 대통령이 폴란드에 더 많은 병력을 파견하기로 한 결정은 독일을 응징하는 동시에 나토 동측을 보강하려는 의도로 볼 수 있다. 그는 트루스소셜에서 이 결정을 발표했으며 이 배치를 카롤 타데우시 나브로츠키와의 유대와 직접 연결했는데, 나브로츠키는 2025년 8월 폴란드 대통령직을 인수했다. 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com

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