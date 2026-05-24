[WT논평] Fears spread about businesses implanting microchips in workers(Ⅰ)

Never mind microchipping your dog. Some companies are giving employees microchip implants that grant them access to facilities, company accounts and vending machines with a wave of the hand.



The technology sounds convenient and cool, but it alarms privacy rights advocates, and some states have moved to ban the practice.



In March, Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson signed a bill that prohibits employers from requiring, coercing or even asking employees to have a microchip implanted for any reason.



“Microchips may seem like science fiction, but the technology is here,” said state Rep. Brianna Thomas, a Democrat and sponsor of the legislation. “It creates an opportunity for employers to track employees during work hours and at home. That is scary.”



At least 13 other states have also banned employer-mandated human microchips, and some have imposed stricter regulations amid growing concerns about technology’s increasing encroachment on privacy rights.



Nevada banned microchip programs, even for voluntary recipients, in 2019.



In addition to concerns about bosses tracking employees, the technology could be vulnerable to hacking, leaving microchip wearers’ personal, health and work information exposed.



Some medical studies found that the rice-size chips can injure tissues and tendons in the human hand and have been associated with tumors in laboratory mice.



“From my point of view, there is nothing beneficial that can come from this,” said Nevada Assemblyman Skip Daly, who sponsored the bill banning the practice. “We have insurance companies, credit reporting, monitoring locations, tracking transactions and employers having access to personal information, et cetera, which some of you may see as having potentially beneficial applications, all of which are overshadowed by, in my opinion, the negative applications and potential for abuse and infringement upon our freedoms.”

기업 근로자 몸에 칩 이식 공포 확산(Ⅰ) 수전 페레치오(정치전문기자) 개에게 마이크로칩 심는 걸 걱정하지 마라. (옛날이야기다) 일부 기업이 직원들에게 손을 한 번 흔들기만 해도 (현관문 같은 회사) 설비, 회사 계정, 자판기를 이용할 수 있게 하는 마이크로칩을 직원 몸에 심고 있다. 이 기술은 편리하고 멋져 보이지만, 사생활 보호론자들의 우려를 낳고 있으며, 일부 주에서는 이를 금지하는 것으로 작동했다. 지난 3월, 워싱턴 주지사 밥 퍼거슨은 고용주가 어떤 이유로든 직원들에게 마이크로칩 이식을 요구하거나, 강요하거나 부탁하는 것조차도 금지하는 법안에 서명했다. “마이크로칩 이식은 (공상)과학소설처럼 보일 수 있겠지만, 그 기술은 이미 현실로 다가왔다”고 법안 발의자인 민주당 소속 브리아나 토머스 주 하원의원은 말했다. “이는 고용주가 근무 시간 동안은 물론 집에 있을 때까지도 직원을 감시할 수 있게 한다. 그것이 두렵다.” 적어도 13개 주에서 고용주가 강제하는 인간 마이크로칩(이식)을 금지했으며, 일부 주에서는 기술의 영향력(발달)이 사생활을 점점 더 침해한다는 우려가 커지는 가운데 훨씬 엄격한 규제를 도입했다. 네바다(주)는 마이크로칩 프로그램을 (운영하는 것을) 금지했다, 자발적 (이식) 희망자일지라도, 2019년에. 임원들이 직원을 감시한다는 우려 외에도, 이 기술은 해킹에 취약해 마이크로칩 착용자의 개인 정보, 건강 정보, 업무 정보가 노출된 상태로 방치될 위험이 있다. 일부 의학 연구들은 쌀알 크기의 칩이 인간 손의 조직과 힘줄을 손상시킬 수 있으며 그리고 실험실 쥐에서는 종양과 연관이 있다는 것을 발견했다. “내 생각으로는, 이 일로 얻을 수 있는 유익한 것은 하나도 없다”고 (마이크로칩) 이식 금지 법안을 발의한 네바다주 하원의원 스킵 데일리가 말했다. “우리는 보험사(정보), 신용 보고, 위치 모니터링, 상거래 추적, 고용주의 개인 정보 접근 등(의 정보가 널려) 있는데, 일부 사람들은 잠재적으로 유익한 용도로 볼 수도 있겠으나, 내 생각에, 이 모든 것(장점)은 부정적인 목적 그리고 우리의 자유에 대한 남용과 침해 가능성(때문)에 (그늘에 가려져) 빛이 바랜다” 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com

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