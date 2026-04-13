[WT논평] Family of Irann’s regime members living lux in the U.S.(Ⅱ)

Ms. Afshar entered the U.S. in 2015 on a tourist visa and was granted asylum in 2019. She became a green card holder in 2021, a year after her uncle was killed in a drone strike ordered by President Trump in his first administration.



Last year, while applying for U.S. naturalization, Ms. Afshar revealed she had visited Iran four times since receiving her green card, an admission that undermined her initial asylum claim. Ms. Hosseiny came to the U.S. with her mother in 2015 on a student visa, was granted asylum in 2019 and received a green card in 2023.



While living in the United States, Ms. Afshar “promoted Iranian regime propaganda, celebrated attacks against American soldiers and military facilities in the Middle East, praised the new Iranian Supreme Leader, denounced America as the ‘Great Satan,’ and voiced her unflinching support for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a designated terror organization,” the State Department claimed after revoking her and her daughter’s legal status.



In 2022, IRGC Gen. Morteza Mirian, commander of the ground operations, claimed 4,000 relatives of IRGC “senior officials” live in the U.S., Canada and Europe. In 2019, Brian Hook, a special representative for Iran under Mr. Trump, told Iran International that “children of Islamic republic officials live rich and comfortable lives in the U.S. and other countries while Iranian people live in terrible conditions.” Mr. Hook said this showed “the regime’s hypocrisy.”



It also shows weakness in the West’s immigration systems, which Iran has systematically taken advantage of throughout the years.



“When we talk about the presence of agents of the Islamic republic, especially the IRGC, we should understand this is not random. It operates in layers.” Mehdi Ghadimi, an exiled Iranian journalist, told Fox News Digital last month. “They come as students or professors, but many have prior connections to the IRGC, and part of their role is to normalize the Islamic republic in universities and gather information on activists.”

이란 정권 요원 가족이 미국에 거주하고 있다(Ⅱ) 켈리 새들러(워싱턴타임스 코멘터리 에디터) 아프샤르는 2015년 관광비자로 미국에 입국했으며, 2019년에 망명을 허가받았다. 그녀는 2021년에 영주권자가 되었는데, 이는 트럼프 대통령 첫 임기 때의 명령에 의한 드론 공격으로 삼촌이 사망한 지 1년 후였다. 지난해, 미국 귀화를 신청할 때, 아프샤르는 영주권을 받은 이후 이란을 네 차례 방문했다고 밝혔는데, 이는 그녀의 초기 망명신청을 무색하게 했다. 호세이니는 2015년 어머니와 함께 학생비자로 미국에 입국했으며, 2019년에 망명을 허가받았고 2023년에 영주권을 받았다. 미국에 거주하는 동안, 아프샤르는 “이란 정권 선전(선동)을 퍼뜨리고, 중동에 있는 미군과 군사시설에 대한 공격을 기뻐하고, 새 이란 최고지도자를 칭송하고, 미국을 ‘위대한 사탄’으로 비난하며, 테러 조직으로 지정된 이슬람혁명수비대(IRGC)에 대한 단호한 지지를 표명했다”고 국무부는 그녀와 그녀 딸의 법적 지위를 철회한 후 주장했다. 2022년, IRGC 지상작전 사령관 모르테자 미리안 장군은 미국, 캐나다, 유럽에 IRGC “고위 관계자”의 친척 4,000명이 거주한다고 주장했다. 2019년, 트럼프 행정부 이란특별대표 브라이언 훅은 이란 인터내셔널에 “이슬람공화국 관리들의 자녀들은 미국과 다른 나라에서 부유하고 편안한 삶을 살고 있지만, 이란 국민은 끔찍한 환경에서 살고 있다”고 말했다. 훅은 이것이 “정권의 위선”을 보여준다고 말했다. 또한 이란이 수년간 체계적으로 이용해 온 서방의 이민 시스템의 약점을 드러낸다. “이슬람공화국, 특히 IRGC 요원들의 존재에 대해 이야기할 때, 우리는 일련의 일이 우연이 아님을 반드시 알아야(짚어야)만 한다. 이 조직은 여러 층(방면)으로 운영된다”고 망명 중인 이란 언론인 메디 가디미가 지난달 폭스뉴스 디지털에 말했다. “이들은 학생이나 교수로 오지만, 많은 이들이 이전에 이미 IRGC와 연관이 (되어)있으며, 그들의 역할 중 하나는 대학에서 이슬람공화국을 정상(국가)화하고 활동가들에 대한 정보를 수집하는 것이다.” 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com

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