[WT논평] Is NATO dead?(Ⅱ)

Mr. Trump concluded that we don’t need anyone’s help. He wrote last week, also on Truth Social, that the NATO nations are “COWARDS, and we will REMEMBER!”



Is NATO over? It seems so. Mr. Trump would have it be, but is NATO necessary for our defense? It seems not to be because these nations have not even agreed to force an end to Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz, where much of their natural gas and oil come from.



If NATO is at an end, then what can we do to protect our allies in Europe?



Should we end our “special relationship” with Britain? Should we just abandon our other NATO allies to Russian and Chinese aggression?



We shouldn’t do any of those things. Yet if Mr. Trump tries to renegotiate the NATO treaty to require more defense spending - and to throw Turkey out of NATO, as it should be - he will fail. The NATO nations, comfortable in their social welfare states, will not respond other than to give him more bad press.



Mr. Trump can’t simply opt out of the NATO treaty. The Chuck Schumer-controlled Senate would not affirm our deratification of that treaty.



Mr. Trump is stuck with the NATO treaty. Our Article 5 obligation to defend those nations if they are attacked still stands, whether he likes it or not. NATO will remain fat, happy and complacent while we are stuck with the continuing cost of defending its members.



Last week, Mr. Trump threatened to “obliterate” Iran’s power plants unless the Strait of Hormuz was reopened in two days. Before that deadline ended, the president wrote on Truth Social that over two days, the U.S. and Iran had held “productive” conversations regarding a complete and total resolution of hostilities in the Middle East.



Unless the war with Iran ends with the fall of the ayatollahs’ regime, we will have failed to prevent Iran from becoming nuclear-armed. China and North Korea have both said that they became nuclear powers for fear of U.S. “aggression.” Iran will do the same.



If we end the Iran war before the fall of the regime in Tehran, it won’t be NATO’s fault. It will be ours alone, and it will have a horrible result.

나토는 죽었는가?(Ⅱ) 제드 배빈(워싱턴타임스의 국가안보 및 외교 문제 칼럼니스트) 트럼프 대통령은 우리는 누구의 도움도 필요 없다고 결론지었다. 그는 지난주 그 트루스 소셜에 나토 회원국들은 “겁쟁이이며, 우리는 기억할 것이다!”라고 썼다. 나토는 끝난 것인가? 그렇게 보인다. 트럼프 대통령은 그렇게 되길 바라는 것 같은데, 나토가 우리의 방어에 꼭 필요한가? 회원국들이 그들이 (수입하는) 천연가스와 석유의 많은 양이 통과하는 이란의 호르무즈해협 봉쇄를 강제로 중단시키려는 것조차도 동의하지 않는 것 때문은 아닌 것 같다. 만약 나토가 끝난다면, 우리는 유럽의 동맹국들을 어떻게 보호할 수 있을까? 우리는 영국과의 ‘특별한 관계’를 끝내야 할까? 우리는 러시아와 중국의 침략에 다른 나토 동맹국들을 그냥 포기해야 할까? 그런 일들을 해서는 안 된다. 하지만 트럼프 대통령이 더 많은 국방비를 요구하기 위해 나토 조약을 재협상하거나, 튀르키예를 나토에서 배제하려 한다면 틀림없이 실패할 것이다. 사회복지 국가에 만족하는 나토 회원국들은 그를 향해 더 많은 부정적 기사를 쏟아내는 것 외에는 대응하지 않을 것이다. 트럼프 대통령은 쉽사리 나토 조약에서 탈퇴할 수 없다. 척 슈머가 장악한 상원은 그 조약의 비준 철회를 승인하지 않을 것이다. 트럼프 대통령은 나토 조약을 지켜야 한다. 그가 좋아하든 싫어하든, 회원국들이 공격당할 때 그들을 방어해야 한다는 나토 조약 제5조(의무)는 여전히 유효하다. 나토는 우리가 회원국 방어에 드는 비용을 계속 감당하는 한 안락하고, 만족스럽게 자기만족 상태를 유지할 것이다. 지난주 트럼프 대통령은 호르무즈해협이 이틀 내에 재개방되지 않으면 이란의 발전소를 “완전히 파괴”하겠다고 위협했다. 그 기한이 끝나기 전에, 대통령은 트루스 소셜에 미국과 이란이 중동 내 적대 행위의 완전하고 전면적인 해결을 위해 “생산적인” 대화를 나눴다고 썼다. 이란과의 전쟁이 아야톨라 정권의 몰락으로 끝나지 않는 한, 우리는 이란이 핵무기를 갖추는 것을 막지 못할 것이다. 중국과 북한 모두 미국의 ‘공격’이 두려워 핵보유국이 되었다고 밝혔다. 이란도 똑같을 것이다. 테헤란 정권 붕괴 전에 이란 전쟁을 끝낸다면, 그것은 나토의 잘못이 아니다. 그것은 오직 우리만의 것(책임)이고, 끔찍한 결과를 초래할 것이다. 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com

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