[WT논평] Coexistence with the CCP is a fantasy (2)

Behind the Great Firewall, Chinese citizens live in a sealed world where propaganda dominates. Hundreds of millions believe COVID-19 began not in Wuhan but in a U.S. Army lab in Maryland. This is not a misunderstanding; it is indoctrination. A regime built on lies at home will not deal honestly abroad.



Commerce reveals the same futility. Chinese firms buy American assets freely, while U.S. firms can’t do the same and face endless barriers in China. Reciprocity, the bedrock of fair exchange, is absent. Beijing’s aim is not mutual prosperity but asymmetric gain. Hoping patience will change this is as naive as trusting Hitler’s pledges or Leonid Brezhnev’s promises.



China’s economy is equally irreconcilable with the liberal order. The CCP demands recognition as a market economy while practicing the opposite.



It manipulates currency, channels subsidies to state-backed sectors and directs capital by political decree. State-owned enterprises dominate, while non-state firms survive only at the party’s mercy. Jack Ma’s rise and fall proved that wealth in China is provisional, not protected.



Abroad, Chinese companies do not compete. They distort, undercut and weaponize commerce for Beijing’s strategic ends. This is not capitalism. It is authoritarian mercantilism designed to hollow out competitors while insulating the regime.



To pretend such a system can coexist with global markets is to indulge the same fantasy that underpinned detente: that authoritarian powers can be integrated into a liberal order without undermining it. They cannot.



Engagement under such conditions is not partnership; it is extortion that cannot sustain coexistence.

중국 공산당과의 공존은 환상이다(2) 마일스 위(허드슨연구소 중국센터 소장) 거대한 방화벽 뒤의 중국 시민들은 선전이 지배하는 봉인된 세상에 산다. 수억의 사람들은 코로나19가 우한이 아니라 메릴랜드의 한 미 육군 실험실에서 시작됐다고 믿는다. 이것은 오해가 아닌 세뇌다. 국내에서 거짓 위에 건설된 정권은 해외에서 정직한 거래를 안 할 것이다. 상업이, 마찬가지로 소용없다는 것을 드러낸다. 중국의 기업들은 미국의 자산을 자유로이 사는 반면 미국 기업들은 똑같이 할 수 없으며 중국 내에서 끝없는 장벽에 부딪힌다. 공정한 교환의 기반인 호혜성은 존재하지 않는다. 베이징의 목표는 상호 번영이 아니라 비대칭적인 소득이다. 인내가 이런 상황을 변화시킬 것이라는 희망은 히틀러의 서약이나 레오니트 브레즈네프의 약속을 신임하는 것처럼 순진한 행위다. 마찬가지로 중국 경제는 자유 질서와 양립하지 않는다. 중국 공산당은 시장 경제의 인정을 요구하지만 실제 행동은 반대다. 중국은 통화를 조작하고 국가 지원 부문에 보조금을 쏟아 넣고 정치적 명령으로 자본을 지휘한다. 국유 기업들이 지배하는 가운데 비국영 회사들은 오로지 당의 자비에 의해 생존한다. 잭 마의 상승과 몰락은, 중국 내의 부가 보호를 받는 것이 아니라 임시적이란 것을 증명했다. 해외에서 중국 회사들은 경쟁을 안 한다. 중국 회사들은 베이징의 전략적 목적을 위해서 왜곡하고 상대적인 저가 공급을 하며 상업을 무기화한다. 이것은 자본주의가 아니다. 그것은 경쟁자들을 공동화시키는 반면 중국 정권을 보호하기 위해 고안된 독재적인 중상주의다. 그런 체제가 세계 시장과 공존할 수 있는 것처럼 가장하는 것은 데탕트를 뒷받침했던 동일한 환상을 다 받아 주는 것이다. 즉 독재적인 강대국들을, 자유 질서를 약화시키지 않고 자유 질서 속에 통합시킬 수 있다는 환상을 받아 주는 것이다. 그것은 불가능하다. 그런 조건하의 포용은 협력관계가 아니다. 그것은 지속적인 공존이 불가능한 착취다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △sealed:봉인을 한 △indoctrination:주입, 세뇌 △deal honestly:정직하게 하다 △hollow out:속을 파내다 △insulating:보호, 격리

