[WT 논평] Defending Taiwan is essential to defending Japan (2)

This is a fundamentally different argument from the moral or ideological justifications often invoked to support Taiwan. It is not rooted in sympathy for a vibrant democracy under threat.



Nor is it framed as a matter of upholding “international norms.” Instead, Ms. Takaichi asserts that defending Taiwan is essential to defending Japan. The stakes are direct, material and unmistakably national.



This reframing is significant for two reasons. First, it avoids getting trapped in Beijing’s preferred language of “China’s sovereignty,” or “reunification,” which functions as a rhetorical snare. Once foreign governments accept that the Taiwan issue is fundamentally about Chinese ownership, every argument afterward becomes defensive, hedged or constrained.



Second, it offers a template for other democracies to articulate their own interests clearly and unapologetically. Washington, in particular, should pay attention.



The long-standing U.S. approach to Taiwan has emphasized deterrence, democracy, and the preservation of peace and stability. These are worthy principles, but they do not fully express the concrete U.S. national interests at stake.



Like Japan, the United States faces a dramatically altered strategic landscape if Taiwan falls under Beijing’s control.



Besides the obvious loss of Taiwan’s global chipmaking preeminence to China, which would certainly cripple the U.S. economy, a People’s Liberation Army-controlled Taiwan would rupture the first island chain, allowing China to project military power unhindered into the Central Pacific.



It would give China the last strategic chokepoint in the region and connect China’s East China Sea claims to its South China Sea ambitions.

대만 방어는 일본 방어에 필수다 (2) 마일스 위(허드슨 연구소 중국센터 소장) 이것은 대만을 지지하기 위해서 종종 언급되는 도덕적 혹은 이념적 정당화와는 근본적으로 다른 주장이다. 그것은 위협받는, 활기찬 민주주의 체제에 대한 동정에 뿌리를 둔 것이 아니다. 그것은 “국제적인 규범”을 옹호하는 문제라는 프레임을 씌우는 것 역시 아니다. 대신 다카이치 사나에 일본 총리는 대만을 방어하는 것이 일본 방어에 필수라고 주장한다. 걸려 있는 이해관계는 직접적이고 물질적이며 분명히 국가적이다. 이렇게 프레임을 다시 설정하는 것은 두 가지 이유로 중요하다. 첫째 그것은 “중국의 주권” 혹은 “재통일”이라는 중국이 선호하는 언어의 함정에 빠지는 것을 피한다. 이런 언어는 수사적인 올가미 역할을 한다. 대만 문제가 근본적으로 중국의 소유권에 관한 것이라는 점을 외국 정부들이 일단 받아들이게 되면 그다음의 모든 주장은 방어적이고 입장을 얼버무리거나 혹은 제약을 받게 된다. 둘째, 그것은 다른 민주 국가들이 자기네 이익을 분명하고 당당하게 밝히도록 하는 본보기를 제공한다. 특히 워싱턴은 주목해야 한다. 오래 지속된 미국의 대만 접근법은 억지력, 민주주의, 평화 유지, 안정을 강조해 왔다. 이런 것들은 가치 있는 원칙이지만 걸려 있는 미국의 구체적인 국가 이익을 충분히 표현하지는 않는다. 만약 대만이 베이징의 지배 아래 떨어질 경우 미국은 일본처럼 극적으로 변하는 전략적 환경에 직면하게 된다. 대만의 세계적으로 손꼽히는 반도체 제조 능력을 중국에 명백히 잃는 것 외에 인민해방군이 지배하는 대만은 제1도련선을 파괴하여 중국이 군사력을 태평양 중심으로 방해 없이 투사하도록 허용하게 된다. 대만의 반도체 제조 능력 손실은 분명 미국 경제를 심각하게 손상시킬 것이다. 그런 상황은 이 지역에서 마지막 관문을 중국에 제공하고 동중국해에 대한 중국의 영토권 주장을 남중국해에 대한 야망과 연결시키게 된다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

