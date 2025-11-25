[WT논평] We are at the edge of the debt cliff (3)

AI has already shown its ability to automate routine and repetitive tasks, such as data entry, scheduling, and basic customer service interactions, reducing the time spent on mundane tasks while minimizing errors. AI and new technologies are significantly augmenting human capabilities.



For example, AI can assist doctors by providing diagnostic suggestions based on a patient’s medical history and current symptoms. This augmentation allows professionals to make more informed decisions and improves the overall efficiency of their work.



AI-driven robots perform precise and strenuous tasks that are dangerous for humans. Autonomous vehicles and drones are beginning to revolutionize transportation and delivery services by making them faster and more efficient.



AI and robots are already increasing productivity and economic growth, but this is offset by nonproductive government spending.



States like California are imposing huge increases in the minimum wage and other labor restrictions. These attacks on productive labor are causing businesses, such as fast-food operations, to more rapidly substitute robots for workers. Fewer workers mean lower tax collections and more welfare payments, adding to the debt problem rather than reducing it.



Despite AI’s ability to increase productivity and economic growth, the political class is unlikely to enact the necessary policies to take advantage of the promise of debt reduction from productivity increases.



Given the historical evidence, it is more likely that most countries will suffer misery from a government debt meltdown rather than taking the relatively painless way out that AI can provide.

우리는 부채 절벽 끝에 서 있다 (3) 리처드 W 란(세계경제성장연구소 총재) 인공지능(AI)은 자료 입력 및 일정 수립과 기본적인 고객 상대의 봉사활동 같은 통상적이고 반복적인 각종 업무를 자동화하는 능력을 이미 보여 주었는데 이는 실수를 최소화하는 가운데 여러 일상적인 업무에 소비되는 시간을 줄였다. AI와 새로운 여러 가지 기술은 인간의 역량을 현저하게 증대시켰다. 예를 들어, AI는 진단상의 의견 제시를 함으로써 의사들을 도와줄 수 있다. 그 의견은 환자의 치료 이력 및 현재의 여러 증상에 바탕을 둔다. 이런 능력의 증대 덕분에 전문가들은 더욱 많은 정보에 바탕을 둔 결정을 내리고 자기네 업무의 전반적인 능률을 향상시킬 수 있다. AI가 조종하는 각종 로봇이 인간에게 위험하고 힘든 정밀 작업을 수행한다. 자동화된 차량과 무인항공기는 더 신속하고 효율적으로 작업을 수행하여 수송과 배달 서비스에 혁명을 일으키기 시작하고 있다. AI와 로봇은 이미 생산성과 경제성장을 높이고 있으나 이것은, 비생산적인 정부 지출에 의해 상쇄된다. 캘리포니아 같은 주들은 최저임금을 엄청나게 인상하고 다른 여러 가지 노동 규제를 강제 시행하고 있다. 생산적인 노동에 대한 이런 공격은 패스트푸드 같은 사업을 운영하는 기업들이 더욱 빠르게 근로자들을 로봇으로 대체하는 원인이 되고 있다. 근로자들의 숫자 감소는 세수의 감소와 복지비 지출의 증대를 의미하며 이는 부채를 줄이기는커녕 부채 문제를 악화시킨다. 생산성과 경제성장을 증대시키는 AI의 능력에도 불구하고 정치계는 생산성 증대로 인한 부채 축소의 약속을 이용하는 데 필요한 정책을 입법화할 가능성이 없다. 역사적인 증거에 비추어볼 때, 대다수 국가는 AI가 제공할 수 있는 비교적 고통이 없는 탈출을 하기보다는 정부 부채로 인한 경제붕괴에 따른 비참한 생활에 시달릴 것이다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

