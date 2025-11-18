[WT논평] China possesses the world’s largest naval fleet (2)

This parallels history, as the British Empire faced a similar predicament before WWII. When Germany sought to build up its navy in the 1930s, Great Britain should have recognized the threat and increased the size of its own navy to confront an emerging Axis of Germany, Japan and Italy.



It instead pursued appeasement and was ill-equipped to fight a world war, resulting in a stinging naval defeat with the sinking of key ships by Axis powers early in the war that essentially left Britain’s holdings in East Asia undefended.



In the end, Britain won the war, but it lost its empire after exhausting its military trying to fight against German, Italian, and Japanese forces across the globe. The United States today may be similar to that of the British Empire of 1938.



Indeed, in the event of war with China, Iran could decide to escalate in the Mediterranean and the Strait of Hormuz, meaning that the U.S. military may have to choose between trying to fight two adversaries in two different theaters simultaneously and risking battlefield defeat or prioritizing one theater while accepting risk in the other.



Today, America’s Navy is plagued by cost and schedule overruns as it tries to replace and modernize its fleet from the 1980s and 1990s.



Analysis strongly suggests that America needs a larger Navy. Congress has mandated a fleet of 355 ships, but The Heritage Foundation analysis has consistently stated that a manned fleet of no fewer than 400 warships is required.



In short, America’s current Navy is underequipped to maintain a global presence in peacetime, let alone in the event of war with China or, worse, multiple powers at once.

중국은 세계 최대의 해군함대를 보유하고 있다(2) 로버트 피터스(칼럼니스트) 이것은 역사에 유사한 사례가 있는데 대영제국이 제2차 세계대전 전에 비슷한 곤경에 직면했다. 독일이 1930년대에 해군 구축을 모색했을 때 영국은 그 위협을 인식하고 독일, 일본, 이탈리아의 최신 추축에 대항하기 위해서 자국 해군의 규모를 키울 필요가 있었다. 영국은 대신 유화정책을 따랐고 세계대전을 치를 전투 장비가 부족하여 전쟁 초기에 추축 국가들에 의해 주요 함정들이 침몰당함으로써 결과적으로 해전의 뼈아픈 패배를 당했다. 그로 인해 동아시아에서 영국이 보유했던 자산들을 근본적으로 무방비 상태에 방치했다. 결국 영국이 전쟁에서 이겼지만, 영국은 독일, 이탈리아, 일본 군대와 전 세계에서 싸우기 위해 애쓰는 과정에서 군사력을 탕진한 다음 제국을 상실했다. 오늘날 미국은 1938년의 대영제국과 비슷할 가능성이 있다. 사실 중국과 전쟁을 하는 경우 이란이 지중해와 호르무즈 해협의 상황을 악화시키기로 결정할 수 있는데 이는 미군이 다른 2개의 전역에서 2개의 적과 동시에 전쟁을 벌여 전투에서 패배할 위험을 감수하거나 혹은 다른 전역의 위험부담을 감수한 채 한 가지 위협에 우선적으로 대처하는 것 사이에서 선택해야 할지도 모른다는 것을 의미한다. 오늘날 미국 해군은 1980년대와 1990년대에 건조된 자국 함대를 교체하고 현대화하기 위해서 노력하는 가운데 비용과 과도한 운영 일정에 시달리고 있다. 미국의 함대를 증강할 필요성을 분석 결과는 강력히 제시한다. 미국 의회는 355척의 함정으로 이루어진 함대 구축을 명령했으나 헤리티지재단 분석은 400척 이상의 유인 함정으로 구성된 함대가 필요하다고 일관되게 말했다. 간단히 말해서 미국의 현재 해군은 중국 혹은 여러 나라와 동시에 전쟁을 벌이는 더 나쁜 상황은 고사하고 평화 시에 세계적인 위상을 유지하는 데도 군사장비가 부족하다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △predicament: 곤경, 궁지 △stinging: 통렬한, 아픈 △holding: 보유자산

Copyright ⓒ 세계일보. 무단 전재 및 재배포 금지