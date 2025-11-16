[WT논평] China seeks to dominate the global stage

Given the security risks attendant with continued dependence on China for many critical products, a smaller trade deficit should be accomplished mainly by erasing the $300 billion merchandise trade deficit with China.



Mr. Bessent would like credible commitments from our trading partners to limit trade with and contain China, but that’s a tough ask, given its large internal market and threats to retaliate against nations that overtly cooperate.



At minimum, we should expect credible, effective measures to stop the transshipment of Chinese goods through our trading partners. The United States can structure tariffs toward China in a manner that provides an incentive for other nations to erect limits on imports from the Middle Kingdom, too.



China seeks to dominate the global stage through “brute force economics.” President Xi Jinping’s goal is to control vital industries such as shipbuilding and semiconductors and minimize China’s dependence on other countries while maximizing their dependence on Beijing.



That limits the scope for constructive dialogue, and the United States should impose balanced bilateral trade in goods.



In 2024, U.S. merchandise imports from China were $438 billion, about three times the size of U.S. exports. We can’t end that dependence in a single stroke, but we can work it down over the remainder of Mr. Trump’s second term.



Specifically, require licenses to import goods from China and initially set the value of those to 2½ times the size of U.S. imports starting in July. Then reduce that ratio in steps to one over three years.



That way, either our allies can limit their imports from China or we can help them do it.

중국은 세계 무대를 지배하는 길을 모색한다 피터 모리치(메릴랜드대 경영학 명예교수) 많은 중요한 제품을 중국에 계속 의존하는 데 따르는 안보 위협을 고려할 때 무역적자를 줄이는 것은, 주로 중국과의 상품 무역에서 생기는 3000억 달러의 적자를 지움으로써 달성해야 한다. 베선트는 중국과의 무역을 제한하고 중국을 억제한다는 신뢰할 수 있는 약속을 우리의 무역 상대국들로부터 받아낼 것이다. 그러나 대규모 내수시장과 공공연히 협력하는 나라들에 대한 보복 위협을 고려할 때 그것은 어려운 요구사항이다. 최소한 우리는 중국 상품이 우리의 무역 상대국들을 통해서 이전되는 것을 중지시키는 신뢰할 수 있고 효과적인 대책을 기대해야 할 것이다. 미국은 다른 나라들이 또한 중국으로부터의 수입을 제한하는 조치를 수립하도록 만드는 유인책을 제공하는 방식으로 중국에 대한 관세를 구축할 수 있다. 중국은 “강압적인 경제”를 통해서 세계 무대를 지배하는 길을 모색한다. 시진핑 주석의 목표는 조선 및 반도체 같은 사활적인 산업들을 지배하고 다른 나라들의 베이징 의존을 최대화하는 가운데 중국의 타국 의존을 최소화하는 것이다. 그런 정책은 건설적인 대화의 폭에 제한을 가하며 미국은 균형 잡힌 쌍방 상품 무역을 시행할 필요가 있다. 2024년에 미국이 중국으로부터 상품을 수입한 규모는 4380억 달러였는데 이는 미국이 수출한 규모의 대략 3배다. 우리는 그런 의존을 단칼에 끝낼 수 없지만 트럼프 2기 재임의 남은 기간 낮출 수가 있다. 특히 중국으로부터의 상품 수입에 대한 허가를 의무화하고 7월부터 미국의 수입 규모 대비 2.5배의 가치를 일차적으로 설정할 필요가 있다. 그런 방식으로 우리의 동맹국들 또한 중국으로부터의 수입을 제한하거나 혹은 우리가 그렇게 하도록 도울 수 있다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △erase:없애다 △contain:방지하다, 억제하다 △overtly:공공연히

