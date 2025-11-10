[WT논평] Xi’s plan to build a new world order (2)

China prevents its population from enjoying the standards of living that should be commensurate with its rising gross domestic product, China artificially drives down prices to gain overwhelming control over rare earth and critical mineral processing and other key markets.



The Middle East trades more with China than the U.S. China established its first overseas base in Djibouti and negotiated strategic partnerships with Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Jordan, Iraq, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Kuwait.



Chinese companies in Oman, which has a free trade agreement with the U.S., flood the U.S. market with re-exports of high technology while evading U.S. tariffs and scrutiny.



Nothing is more important for U.S. national security than a comprehensive strategy to defend, deter and counter Mr. Xi’s aggressive plan to build a new world order, where the Chinese Communist Party exterminates the principles of liberty, freedom and democracy enshrined in our Constitution and Bill of Rights.



It all starts with the U.S. intelligence community, which is on the hook to steal Mr. Xi’s secrets, especially his plans and intentions to wield China’s military, economic and diplomatic power against us.



We have no reason to go it alone. China’s coercive diplomacy,unfair trade practices and military aggression threaten a multitude of nations for which China’s state-sponsored tyranny is anathema. Our allies and partners can be powerful force multipliers so that the U.S. conducts its China policy more effectively.



Mr. Xi wants China’s adversaries to be weak and divided because he knows that together we are stronger and better equipped to protect internationally recognized borders, freedom of navigation, and the free exchange of goods and services on which the U.S. and global economies rely.

신세계질서를 구축하는 시진핑의 계획 (2) 대니얼 N 호프먼(칼럼니스트) 중국은 자국의 상승하는 국내총생산에 걸맞은 생활 수준을 자국민이 누리는 것을 막는다. 중국은 희토류와 중요한 광물 처리 및 다른 핵심 시장들에 대한 압도적인 지배력을 얻기 위해서 각종 제품의 가격을 인위적으로 낮춘다. 중동의 대중 무역량은 미국보다 많다. 중국은 지부티에 최초의 해외 군사기지를 설치했고 이집트, 아랍에미리트, 카타르, 요르단, 이라크, 이란, 사우디아라비아, 오만, 쿠웨이트와 전략적 협력을 협상했다. 미국과 자유무역협정을 맺은 오만의 중국 회사들은 미국의 관세와 정밀조사를 피하면서 고급 기술제품을 미국 시장에 홍수처럼 재수출한다. 미국의 국가안보에서 가장 중요한 것은, 시진핑의 새로운 세계질서 건설을 위한 침략적인 계획을 방어하고 저지하며 대응하는 것이다. 이 질서 속에서는 중국 공산당이, 우리의 헌법과 권리장전에 소중히 간직하고 있는 자유 및 민주주의 원칙들을 근절시킨다. 그것은 모두, 시진핑의 각종 기밀 특히 중국의 군사, 경제, 외교의 힘을 미국에 대항하여 행사하려는 그의 계획 및 의도를 훔치는 미국 정보사회와 더불어 시작된다. 우리는 그 일을 혼자 할 이유가 없다. 중국의 협박 외교, 불공정 무역 관행, 군사 침공은 다수 국가를 위협한다. 이런 나라들은 중국의 국가가 후원하는 독재를 극도로 싫어한다. 우리의 동맹국들과 협력국들은 미국이 대중국 정책을 더욱 효과적으로 시행할 수 있도록 하는 강력한 힘의 증폭기가 될 수 있다. 시진핑은 중국의 적들이 약하고 분열되기를 원한다. 단결할 때 우리가 국제적으로 인정된 국경, 항행의 자유, 상품 및 서비스의 자유로운 교환을 보호하는 수단을 더 많이 갖추어 더 강력해지는 것을 시진핑이 알기 때문이다. 미국 및 세계 각국의 경제는 이런 요소에 의존한다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △commensurate:상응하는 △exterminate:몰살시키다 △enshrine:소중히 간직하다

