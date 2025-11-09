지난한 기다림, 추수감사절 전엔 끝날까

ALTADENA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 08: Motorists wait in line to receive free Thanksgiving food baskets at a large-scale drive-through turkey meal offering amid the federal government shutdown and SNAP/CalFresh food benefits delays on November 8, 2025 in Altadena, California. The event aimed to support families from Altadena and Pasadena who were impacted by the Eaton Fire and was hosted by Brotherhood Crusade and the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation. Mario Tama/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by MARIO TAMA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)/2025-11-09 10:18:15/ <저작권자 ⓒ 1980-2025 ㈜연합뉴스. 무단 전재 재배포 금지, AI 학습 및 활용 금지> 8일(현지시간) 미국 캘리포니아주 알타데나에서 추수감사절을 앞두고 무료 식품을 받기 위해 차량들이 줄지어 서 있다. 미국 연방정부의 ‘셧다운’이 장기화하면서 공무원 무급휴직이 길어지고 저소득층 대상의 영양보충지원프로그램(SNAP) 보조금 지급은 중단 위기에 놓였다. <연합> Copyright ⓒ 세계일보. 무단 전재 및 재배포 금지