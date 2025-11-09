[WT논평] Xi’s plan to build a new world order (1)

For the first time, standing with Mr. Xi were Russian ruler Vladimir Putin, North Korean supreme leader Kim Jong-un and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian ? the Four Horsemen of this century’s axis of tyranny, which China is exploiting to boost its global influence in confrontation with the U.S. and its allies.



Mr. Xi spewed anti-U.S. propaganda about “taking a stand against hegemonism and power politics” when, in fact, he is responsible for spawning this century’s Cold War.



China has long claimed Taiwan to be its “breakaway province” to be reunited by force, if necessary, despite having never ruled it. Illegally annexing Taiwan would extend China’s reach into the East China Sea, threaten Japan and Guam, and enable China to subsume Taiwan’s high-tech industry, including its world-class semiconductor factories.



Closely allied with Cuba and Venezuela, China is also actively encroaching on U.S. commercial and national security interests in the Western Hemisphere.



At the turn of the century, China joined the World Trade Organization and then proceeded to break all the rules governing international trade. While blocking imports, China flooded overseas markets, especially in the U.S. and Western Europe, with comparatively cheaper goods.



Implementing its state-run communist economic model, China spends hundreds of billions of dollars on industrial subsidies that have threatened the European Union’s clean energy strategy. This is especially true for solar panels, where China controls 80% of the world’s manufacturing capacity, and global electric vehicle sales, for which China has built a 60% share.



That’s why Europe suffers a $500 billion trade deficit with China. China violates internationally recognized standards for labor.

신세계질서를 구축하는 시진핑의 계획 (1) 대니얼 N 호프먼(칼럼니스트) 시아 지배자 블라디미르 푸틴, 북한 최고지도자 김정은, 이란 대통령 마수드 페제시키안이 시진핑과 처음으로 함께 섰다. 이 4명의 기수는 이번 세기 독재의 축을 이룬다. 중국은 미국 및 그 동맹국들과의 대결에서 자국의 세계적 영향력을 급속히 증대시키기 위해 이 독재의 축을 악용한다. 시진핑은 사실 자신이 이번 세기 냉전의 잉태 책임자인 상황에서 “패권주의 및 힘의 정치에 반대하는 입장을 취하는” 반미 선전의 열변을 토했다. 중국은 대만을 통치한 적이 결코 없음에도 불구하고, 필요할 경우 무력으로 재통일해야 할 자국의 “이탈한 성”이라고 오래전부터 주장했다. 불법적인 대만 합병은 중국이 동중국해 속으로 손길을 뻗어 일본 및 괌을 위협하고 중국이 대만의 세계적 수준의 반도체 공장들을 포함한 첨단기술 산업을 자국에 포함시키는 것을 가능하게 만든다. 쿠바 및 베네수엘라와 긴밀하게 동맹을 맺은 중국은 또한 서반구에서 미국의 상업 및 국가안보 이익을 적극적으로 침해하고 있다. 이번 세기에 접어들 무렵 중국은 세계무역기구(WTO)에 가입했고, 이어서 국제무역을 지배하는 모든 규칙을 계속 깨뜨려 나갔다. 중국은 수입을 막는 가운데 자국 상품을 여러 해외시장에 홍수처럼 쏟아부었다. 특히 비교적 저가 상품으로 미국 및 서유럽 시장을 휩쓸었다. 국가가 운영하는 공산주의식 경제 모델을 시행하는 가운데 중국은 산업 보조금으로 수천억 달러를 지출하여 유럽연합(EU)의 청정에너지 전략을 위협하고 있다. 이것은 태양광 패널 분야에서 특히 사실인데 중국은 세계의 생산 역량 중 80%를 지배하고 세계 전기차 판매에서는 60%를 차지한다. 유럽이 대중국 무역에서 5000억달러의 무역적자를 보는 이유가 거기 있다. 중국은 국제적으로 공인된 근로기준을 위반하고 있다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

