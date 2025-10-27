[WT논평] Takaichi dreams of recovering lost glory (2)

If Ms. Takaichi has her way, Japan will no longer be nothing more than a supine, cooperative ally of the Americans. She may not totally get rid of Article 9, but she may at least bend it so Japanese planes and ships can operate far more aggressively than seen against the Chinese around the Senkaku Islands between China’s east coast and the southernmost Japanese prefecture of Okinawa.



Certainly, Ms. Takaichi could also adopt a far more warlike policy toward North Korea, to which Japan responds with alarm and rage whenever its dictator, Mr. Kim, orders a missile test in Japan’s direction, but does nothing to counter.



Similarly, she could order Japanese ships and planes to challenge periodic Chinese encirclement of Taiwan, the independent island province the Chinese ceaselessly claim as their own.



Japan has a special affection for Taiwan, which it seized from China in 1895 and ruled until the end of World War II, 50 years later. The communists have never set foot on Taiwan.



In the tinderbox of the periphery of China, Ms. Takaichi believes she can defy China and build up the Self-Defense Forces. Her voice may get even stronger if Mr. Trump shows signs of making a deal with Mr. Kim, compromising on America’s separate treaties with Japan and South Korea or pulling out or diminishing American strength in both countries.



Given that scenario, Ms. Takaichi symbolizes her passion for Japan’s military revival by regularly visiting the Yasukuni Shrine, which memorializes Japan’s war dead. As the Americans’ grip on the region loosens, Ms. Takaichi aspires to nothing less than Japan’s renaissance as a military force as strong as China and Russia.

다카이치는 상실한 영광의 회복을 꿈꾼다 (2) 도널드 커크(전 시카고 트리뷴 극동 특파원) 만약 다카이치가 자기 뜻대로 할 경우, 일본은 더 이상 미국인들에게 무기력하게 협력하는 동맹국에 그치지 않을 것이다. 다카이치는 헌법 제9조를 완전히 제거하지는 않더라도 적어도 방향을 틀어서 일본의 항공기와 선박이 중국의 동쪽 해안과 일본의 오키나와 현 최남단 사이에 있는 센카쿠열도 주변에서 지금 중국군에 맞서는 광경보다 훨씬 더 공격적으로 작전할 수 있게 될 것이다. 틀림없이 다카이치는 또한 북한에 대해 훨씬 더 호전적인 정책을 채택할 수 있다. 북한의 독재자 김정은이 일본 방향으로 미사일 시험 발사를 명령할 때마다 일본은 경종을 울리고 분노를 표시하는 반응을 보이지만 아무 대응조치도 취하지 못한다. 마찬가지로 다카이치는, 중국이 끊임없이 자기네 소유라고 주장하는 독립된 성이자 섬인 대만을 주기적으로 중국이 포위하는 행동에 도전하라는 명령을 일본 선박과 항공기에 내릴 수 있다. 일본은 대만에 대해 남다른 애착을 갖고 있다. 일본은 1895년에 중국으로부터 대만을 빼앗아 점령했고 50년 뒤인 제2차 세계대전 종전까지 지배했다. 공산주의자들은 대만에 한 번도 발을 들여놓은 적이 없다. 중국 주변의 화약고 안에서 다카이치는 자신이 중국에 저항하고 자위대 군사력을 구축할 수 있다고 믿는다. 만약 트럼프가 김정은과 거래를 하여 미국이 일본 및 한국과 별도로 맺은 조약을 위태롭게 하거나 혹은 탈퇴를 하거나 또는 미국의 힘이 양국에서 줄어드는 낌새를 보일 경우 다카이치의 목소리는 더욱 강해질 것이다. 그런 시나리오에 비추어볼 때 다카이치는 야스쿠니신사를 정기적으로 방문함으로써 일본의 군사력 부활에 대한 자신의 열정을 상징적으로 나타낸다. 야스쿠니신사는 일본의 전사자들을 추모한다. 이 지역에 대한 미국의 장악력이 느슨해지는 가운데 다카이치는 중국 및 러시아에 못지않게 강한 군사강국으로 일본이 부활하는 것을 염원한다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △supine:무기력한 △bend:굽히다, 방향 틀다 △alarm:경보, 불안 △compromise on:에 타협하다 △nothing less:다름 아닌

