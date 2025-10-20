[WT논평] Mr. Trump’s entering talks with Kim Jong-un (2)

In addition to the troops, North Korea has provided Russia with large quantities of artillery shells and ballistic missiles. In exchange, Russia has provided North Korea with considerable technical support for its satellite and nuclear and ballistic missile programs.



We are now dealing with a different North Korea. Mr. Kim is more self-confident, given his new relationship with Russia and his continued close allied relationship with China.



Having two of the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council ensures that North Korea no longer must be concerned with U.N. sanctions.



Pictures of Mr. Kim at the 80th anniversary parade in Beijing, standing next to China’s Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin, gave Mr. Kim significant international credibility, especially with the Global South.



A meeting between Mr. Trump and Mr. Kim could develop into a series of meetings that result in North Korea’s halting the further production of fissile material for nuclear weapons, with no additional nuclear tests and a moratorium on ballistic missile launches.



This would be a major success for Mr. Trump and the U.S. It would also lessen tension with South Korea and Japan.



The “eventual” U.S. goal should continue to be complete and verifiable denuclearization. It’s an ultimate goal that should be pursued as relations with North Korea improve,



U.N. sanctions imposed after 2016 could be lifted. This could be accompanied by security assurances and economic development assistance, as well as discussion of liaison offices in our respective capitals.



Mr. Trump’s entering talks with Mr. Kim could develop a relationship with North Korea that would benefit the U.S. and its allies and partners.

트럼프와 김정은의 회담 개시(2) 조지프 R 디트라니(전 대북6자회담 미국 특사) 병력에 덧붙여 북한은 러시아에 대량의 포탄과 탄도미사일을 제공했다. 그 대가로 러시아는 북한에 인공위성 및 핵무기와 탄도미사일 계획을 위해 상당한 기술을 제공했다. 우리는 지금 다른 북한을 다루고 있다. 러시아와의 새로운 관계 및 중국과의 지속적인 밀접한 관계를 감안할 때 김정은의 자신감은 더 커졌다. 유엔 안전보장이사회의 5개 상임이사국 가운데 두 나라를 확보함으로써 북한은 유엔의 각종 제재를 더 이상 걱정할 필요가 없다. 베이징의 중국 전승절 80주년 군사행진에서 중국의 시진핑과 러시아의 블라디미르 푸틴 옆에 선 김정은의 사진은 국제적으로 상당한 신빙성을 김정은에게 부여했는데 특히 글로벌 사우스의 경우에 그렇다. 트럼프와 김정은의 회담은 일련의 회담으로 발전할 수 있는데 이는 북한이 핵무기용 핵물질을 추가로 생산하는 것을 중단시킬 수 있는 결과로 이어질 수 있다. 이와 더불어 북한은 추가 핵실험을 하지 않고 탄도미사일 발사를 중단할 것이다. 이것은 트럼프와 미국으로서는 중요한 성공이 될 것이다. 그것은 또한 한국 및 일본과의 긴장도 완화시킬 것이다. “궁극적인” 미국의 목표는 완전하고 검증 가능한 비핵화의 계속 추진이 되어야 할 것이다. 그것은 최종적인 목표로서 북한과의 관계를 개선하면서 추진되어야 할 것이다. 2016년에 가해진 유엔의 제재가 해제될 수 있다. 각각 우리의 수도에 연락사무소 설치를 논의하는 가운데 안전의 보장 및 경제개발 지원이 여기에 수반될 수 있다. 트럼프와 김정은의 회담 개시는 북한과의 관계를 발전시킬 수 있으며 그것은 미국 및 그 동맹국들과 협력국들에 이익이 될 것이다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △moratorium:활동중단 △be up front:맨 앞에 서다

Copyright ⓒ 세계일보. 무단 전재 및 재배포 금지