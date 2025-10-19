[WT논평] Mr. Trump’s entering talks with Kim Jong-un (1)

North Korea’s Kim Jong-un publicly announced over the weekend that he is prepared to meet with President Trump.



“If the U.S. drops its hollow obsession with denuclearization and wants to pursue peaceful coexistence with North Korea based on the recognition of reality, there is no reason for us not to sit down with the U.S. Personally, I still have good memories of U.S. President Trump.”



I’m not surprised by Mr. Kim’s comments. When the six-party talks with North Korea commenced in 2003, North Korea’s principal representative to the talks often mentioned that North Korea wanted nuclear weapons as a deterrent, never to be used for offensive purposes.



The country asked to be treated as we treated Pakistan, a nation that has good relations with the U.S. The North Korean representative said North Korea wanted a good, normal relationship with the U.S.



North Korea has consistently been told that the U.S. will never accept North Korea as a nuclear weapons state. However, with complete and verifiable denuclearization,



The situation has changed profoundly over the past 20 years. North Korea now has a formidable arsenal of nuclear weapons. Some estimates are 50 to 60 nuclear warheads, reportedly with sufficient fissile material to annually produce 15 to 20 nuclear warheads that can be miniaturized and mated to ballistic missiles.



In addition to advances in nuclear weaponization and ballistic missiles, North Korea has made significant progress with hypersonic and cruise missiles and advances with its nuclear submarine program.



Of note is North Korea’s new mutual defense treaty with Russia and the 12,000 combat troops North Korea sent for Russia’s war with Ukraine.

트럼프와 김정은의 회담 개시(1) 조지프 R 디트라니(전 대북6자회담 미국 특사) 북한의 김정은은 트럼프 대통령과 만날 준비가 되어 있다고 주말에 공개적으로 발표했다. “만약 미국이 비핵화에 대한 공허한 집착을 버리고 현실 인식에 바탕을 둔 북한과의 평화적인 공존을 원한다면 우리가 미국과 자리를 함께하지 못할 이유가 없다. 나는 개인적으로 트럼프 미국 대통령에 대한 좋은 기억을 아직 가지고 있다.” 필자는 김정은의 논평에 놀라지 않는다. 2003년에 북한과의 6자회담 개시 때 북한의 회담 수석대표는 북한이 억지수단으로 핵무기를 원하며 공격 목적으로 사용되는 일은 결코 없을 것이라는 언급을 종종 했다. 북한은 우리가, 미국과 좋은 관계를 맺고 있는 나라인 파키스탄을 대우한 것처럼 대우해 줄 것을 요청했다. 북한의 대표는 자기 나라가 미국과의 정상적인 선린관계를 원한다고 말했다. 미국은 북한을 핵무기 보유국으로 인정하지 않는다는 말을 북한은 계속 들었다. 그러나 완전하고 검증 가능한 비핵화를 하면 인정한다는 것이었다. 지난 20년 동안 상황이 근본적으로 변했다. 북한의 지금 핵무기 보유량은 가공할 만한 수준이다. 일부 사람들은 핵탄두가 50개 내지 60개로 추정하는데 연간 15개 내지 20개를 생산하기에 충분한 핵분열물질을 보유한 것으로 알려졌다. 북한은 핵탄두를 소형화하고 탄도미사일에 장착할 수 있다. 핵의 무기화 및 탄도미사일 부문의 발전에 덧붙여서 북한은 자국의 핵잠수함 계획과 더불어 극초음속 미사일 및 순항미사일 성능도 현저하게 향상시켰다. 북한이 러시아와 새로 상호방위조약을 체결하고 1만2000명의 북한군 전투병력을 러시아의 우크라이나 전쟁에 파견한 사실이 중요하다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

