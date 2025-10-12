[WT논평] Trump’s talk of acquiring Camp Humphreys (1)

John R. Bolton, President Trump’s onetime national security adviser, thinks he knows why the commander in chief has suggested that South Korea donate America’s largest overseas base to the U.S. government. Mr. Trump, after all, “is a real estate developer,” as Mr. Bolton noted sardonically in an online forum.



What could be more tempting for future development than Camp Humphreys, which occupies 3,538 acres of prime real estate 40 miles south of Seoul, within easy commuting range of the South Korean capital by frequent express trains?



Mr. Bolton, one of Mr. Trump’s fiercest critics, mingled his theory on Mr. Trump’s designs on Camp Humphreys with trenchant criticism of the president’s “incoherent” policies on Ukraine and speculation as to why FBI Director Kash Patel ordered a “suspicious” raid on Mr. Bolton’s Bethesda, Maryland, home.



Implicit in Mr. Trump’s cavalier suggestion that South Korea surrender the base to the U.S. is that Seoul has as much to fear from Mr. Trump’s unpredictable words and deeds as do other regions caught up in conflicts to which he offers no real solutions (other than pleas for peace that strong-willed leaders such as Russian ruler Vladimir Putin can ignore).



Mr. Trump gave every appearance of getting along just fine with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung at his White House summit in August. He promised to promote a joint session with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un, with whom Mr. Trump professed to have “fallen in love” at their first summit in Singapore in June 2018.



In the end, however, Messrs. Trump and Lee came up with no agreements, deals or guarantees of South Korea’s security against a North Korean regime fortified by a much-strengthened alliance with Russia.

트럼프의 평택기지 취득 언급 (1) 도널드 커크(시카고트리뷴 전 극동특파원) 한때 트럼프 대통령의 국가안보보좌관을 지낸 존 R 볼턴은 최고사령관이 미국의 최대 해외 군사기지를 한국이 미국 정부에 기증하라고 제안한 까닭을 안다고 생각한다. 볼턴이 인터넷 토론회에서 냉소적으로 지적한 바와 같이 트럼프는 결국 “부동산 개발업자”이다. 서울에서 남쪽으로 64km 떨어져 있고 면적이 3538에이커(약 14.77㎢)의 노른자위 부동산인 평택기지보다 미래의 개발 면에서 더 구미가 당기는 곳은 없다. 이 기지는 왕복이 빈번한 급행열차로 한국의 수도에 쉽게 접근할 수 있는 출퇴근 거리 안에 있다. 트럼프를 가장 맹렬하게 비판하는 인사 중 하나인 볼턴은 평택기지에 대한 트럼프 구상에 관한 자기 이론을, 대통령의 “불분명한” 우크라이나 정책 및 메릴랜드주 베데스다에 있는 자기 자택에 대한 FBI 국장 캐시 파텔의 “의문스러운” 수색명령 이유에 관한 추측과 뒤섞었다. 한국이 평택기지를 미국에 내놓으라는 트럼프의 무신경한 제안에 함축된 의미는, 트럼프가 진정한 해결책을 제시하지 않고 있는 몇몇 무력충돌 사태에 휘말린 다른 지역들만큼 서울이 트럼프의 예측불가능한 말과 행동을 두려워해야 한다는 점이다. (그런 지역에 대해 트럼프는 평화를 간청한 것밖에 없는데 이런 간청은 러시아의 통치자 블라디미르 푸틴 같은 의지가 강한 지도자들이 무시할 수 있다.) 트럼프는 8월의 백악관 정상회담에서 한국의 이재명 대통령과 잘 지내는 모습을 완전히 보여주었다. 그는 북한의 독재자 김정은과 공동회담을 추진하겠다고 약속했다. 트럼프는 2018년 6월 싱가포르에서 열린 첫 번째 정상회담에서 김과 “사랑에 빠졌다”고 주장했다. 그러나 결국 트럼프와 이 대통령은 합의도달이나 거래 혹은 북한 정권과 맞선 한국의 안보 보장을 내놓지 않았다. 북한은 러시아와 훨씬 강화된 동맹에 의해서 입지를 강화했다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

Copyright ⓒ 세계일보. 무단 전재 및 재배포 금지