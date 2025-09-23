President Trump recently chastised South Korean President Lee Jae-myung and the Democratic Party of Korea for their efforts to oppress all right-wing ideology in South Korea and persecute their political opponents.



Although Mr. Lee and his government have feigned ignorance and attempted to explain away their misdeeds as the necessary result of his predecessor’s so-called self-coup, it is evident that Mr. Trump is absolutely correct: Right-wing ideology is being relentlessly purged from South Korea.



Yet South Korea is by no means an outlier in international politics. In fact, virtually every nation that has been forced to endure the advent of a left-wing regime over the course of the past decade has vividly oppressed and persecuted right-wing ideology and politics.



Meanwhile, Mr. Lee and the DPK have relentlessly oppressed and persecuted all right-wing ideology and politics in South Korea. The DPK has forcibly attempted to preclude South Koreans from exercising their rights to freedom of expression and political assembly in an attempt to censor and eliminate all right-wing ideology from public discourse.



Since its victory in South Korea’s tainted election this year, the DPK has brutally persecuted its political opponents and any right-wing political actors.



In fact, the DPK has leveraged its newly minted special counsel to raid the headquarters of its political rivals, the People Power Party, with impunity. It has even started to broach legislation that seeks to dissolve the PPP entirely.



The open persecution of right-wing ideology and politics that has gripped South Korea during Mr. Lee’s regime is by no means abnormal or uncommon within the international political system.

우익 이데올로기가 한국에서 숙청당하고 있다 윌리엄 바클리(정치 이론가) 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령은 한국의 이재명 대통령과 민주당이 한국의 모든 우익 이데올로기를 억압하고 그들의 정치적 반대자들을 기소한 것을 비판했다. 이 대통령과 그의 정부가 자기네 비행이 전임자의 소위 친위 쿠데타의 결과라고 해명하며 시치미를 떼고 자기네 잘못이 아니라는 입장을 취했지만 트럼프 대통령이 절대적으로 옳다는 것은 명백하다. 즉 우익 이데올로기가 한국에서 가차 없이 숙청당하고 있다. 그러나 한국은 국제 정치에서 국외자가 결코 아니다. 지난 10년 동안 좌익 정권의 등장을 어쩔 수 없이 감수해야만 했던 사실상의 모든 나라가 우익 이데올로기와 정치를 활발하게 억압하고 기소했다. 한편 이 대통령과 한국의 민주당은 한국에서 모든 우익 이데올로기와 정치를 가차 없이 억압하고 기소했다. 한국 민주당은 한국 사람들이 자기네 표현 및 정치 집회의 자유를 행사하지 못하도록 강력하게 시도했는데 이런 시도는 모든 우익 이데올로기를 공개적인 담론에서 검열하고 제거하려는 기도에 따른 것이다. 올해 한국의 흠결이 있는 선거에서 승리한 이후 한국의 민주당은 자기네 정치적 반대자들과 모든 우익 정치 활동가들을 잔혹하게 기소했다. 사실 한국의 민주당은 자기네가 새로 만든 특별검사를 지렛대로 사용하여 정치적인 경쟁 단체인 국민의힘 본부를 급습하여 수색했는데 아무런 징벌도 받지 않았다. 한국의 민주당은 심지어 국민의힘을 완전히 해체하는 방법을 모색하는 입법 조치를 꺼내 들기 시작했다. 이 대통령 정권의 재임 중에 벌어져 한국에서 이목을 집중시키고 있는 우익 이데올로기 및 정치의 공공연한 기소는 국제 정치 체제 안에서 비정상적이거나 혹은 드물게 벌어지는 현상이 결코 아니다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △chastise: 비판하다 △feigned ignorance: 모른 체하기, 시치미 떼기

