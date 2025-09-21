[WT논평] Socialist policies remove the motive to work

Restrictions on free speech undermine personal freedoms and self-governance and move Britain down the path toward Communist China or North Korea.



Socialist policies remove the motive to work and undermine a once-great nation. Failure to crack down on crime strikes fear in citizens and terror in the hearts of minors. Even legal immigration, without assimilation, can cause major problems for a just society.



Restraints on speech aren’t the only problem in the United Kingdom. Years of socialist policies are faintly catching up with the British economy. Former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher warned of this dilemma in 1976, saying, “The problem with socialism is that you eventually run out of other people’s money.”



Today, low productivity, stagnant real wages, weak investment and high housing costs in the U.K. have led to poor economic growth for more than a decade-and-a-half. Excessive government spending commitments have increased the national debt and cost-of-living pressures on citizens.



The Labour Party took charge of the national government last year and continues to push for increased government spending on expanding the government-run health-care system, a new, government-owned clean power company and plans to build 1.5 million new homes. Labour leaders claim they can pay for it by clamping down on tax evaders, yet the national debt continues to grow.



Public safety is also a persistent issue in the United Kingdom. Data shows that the total number of sexual offenses in England and Wales has risen dramatically.



Boris Johnson, who previously served as British prime minister and mayor of London, posted this on X: “Everywhere I go I find international investors worried about levels of crime and disorder in Labour-run London.”

사회주의 정책은 근로의 동기를 없앤다 스콧 워커(전 위스콘신 주지사) 언론자유에 대한 제약은 개인의 자유와 자치를 약화시키고 영국을 공산주의 중국 및 북한으로 가는 길로 내몬다. 사회주의 정책은 근로의 동기를 없애고 과거 위대했던 국가를 약화시킨다. 범죄를 엄중하게 단속하는 데 실패함으로써 시민들에게는 공포심을, 미성년자들의 마음에는 두려움을 불러일으킨다. 심지어 합법적인 이민일지라도 동화가 이루어지지 않으면 공정한 사회에 큰 문제를 야기할 수 있다. 언론에 대한 제약은 영국 내에서 유일한 문제가 아니다. 여러 해에 걸친 사회주의 정책이 영국 경제의 발목을 야금야금 잡았다. 전임 총리 마거릿 대처는 이 딜레마를 1976년에 다음과 같이 경고하는 발언을 했다. “사회주의의 문제는 결국 당신이 다른 사람들의 돈을 탕진하는 것이다.” 오늘날 영국의 낮은 생산성, 정체된 실질임금, 약한 투자, 높은 주택 비용이 15년 이상 빈약한 경제성장으로 이어지고 있다. 지나친 정부예산 지출 공약은 국가 채무와 시민들의 생활비 압박을 증가시켰다. 노동당이 지난해 정부를 장악하고 정부 운영 의료보험제도의 확장, 정부 소유의 새로운 청정에너지 회사, 150만 채의 새로운 주택 건설 계획에 대한 정부 예산지출의 증가를 계속 밀어붙이고 있다. 노동당 지도자들은 자기네가 탈세자들을 엄중하게 단속하여 그 비용을 댈 수 있다고 주장하지만 국가 채무는 계속 늘어나고 있다. 일반시민들의 안전 또한 영국에서 항구적인 현안이 되고 있다. 영국과 웨일스에서 일어나는 성폭행의 전체 건수가 극적으로 증가한 사실을 자료가 보여준다. 영국 총리와 런던 시장을 역임한 보리스 존슨은 이런 말을 X에 올렸다. “나는 가는 곳마다 국제 투자자들이 노동당이 다스리는 런던의 범죄 및 질서문란의 수준을 걱정하는 것을 본다.” 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

