[WT논평] Korea provides a model (1)

Russia has been receiving drones and missiles from the Islamist regime in Tehran, KN-23 ballistic missiles from the dynastic dictatorship in North Korea and critical military technologies from the communist regime in Beijing.



These authoritarian states don’t hate Ukrainians. They simply recognize that if Mr. Putin can use military force to crush a pro-American neighbor, that will set a precedent for similar aggressions against their American-allied neighbors.



During an impromptu meeting with Mr. Trump on Saturday at the Vatican, where both were attending Pope Francis’ funeral, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reiterated his desire for a “full and unconditional ceasefire.”



That would halt the carnage to which Mr. Trump so justifiably objects and could lead to a long-range truce.



Korea provides a model. The war between the North and the South never ended; it has just been on ice for more than 70 years.



Over that period, South Korea evolved into an economically vibrant and democratic ally of the U.S. North Korea, by contrast, remains a hellhole, albeit a hellhole that possesses nuclear weapons thanks to U.S. diplomats who overvalued their persuasive skills and undervalued American power.



Let’s be clear about what a Russian-Ukrainian armistice would entail. No one seriously expects Mr. Putin to give up the eastern Ukrainian lands he invaded and now occupies, much less Crimea, which he invaded and annexed in 2014.



It would be a mistake to formally recognize Russia’s erasure of international borders by military aggression, a fundamental principle of international law established and defended by the United States for generations.

한반도가 모범을 제공한다 (1) 클리퍼드 D 메이(민주수호재단 총재) 러시아는 테헤란의 이슬람주의 정권으로부터 드론을 제공받고 세습독재 국가인 북한으로부터 KN-23 탄도미사일을 받고 베이징의 공산주의 정권으로부터 중요한 각종 군사기술을 제공받고 있다. 이런 독재 국가들은 우크라이나 사람들을 미워하는 것이 아니다. 그들은 단지, 만약 푸틴이 친미적인 이웃 나라를 짓밟기 위해 군사력을 이용할 경우 그것이 미국과 동맹한 자기네 이웃 나라들에 대한 비슷한 침공의 선례를 만든다는 사실을 안다. 두 사람이 교황 프란치스코의 장례식에 참석하고 있던 바티칸에서 토요일 날 트럼프와 즉흥적으로 가진 회담에서 우크라이나 대통령 볼로디미르 젤렌스키는 “완전하고도 무조건적인 휴전”에 대한 자신의 바람을 다시 밝혔다. 그것은 트럼프가 정당하게 반대하는 대규모 학살을 중지시키게 되고 장기적인 휴전을 유도할 수 있다. 한반도가 모범을 제공한다. 북한과 남한 사이의 전쟁은 결코 끝나지 않았다. 한반도의 전쟁은 단지 70년 이상 동결 상태에 놓여 있을 뿐이다. 그 기간 한국은 경제적으로 활기가 넘치고 민주적인 미국의 동맹국으로 발전했고, 북한은 그와 반대로 핵무기를 보유했으나 대단히 역겨운 나라로 남아 있다. 북한의 핵무기 보유는, 자신들의 설득기술을 과대평가했고 미국의 군사력을 과소평가했던 미국 외교관들 덕분이다. 러시아와 우크라이나의 정전에 수반될 결과를 분명히 따져보자. 푸틴이 2014년에 침공하여 합병한 크름반도는 고사하고 지금 침공하여 점령 중인 동부 우크라이나 땅을 포기할 것으로 진지하게 예상하는 사람은 없다. 미국이 여러 세대에 걸쳐서 확립했고 수호한 국제법의 기본원칙인 국제적인 국경선을 러시아가 군사적인 침공으로 말소하는 행위를 공식적으로 인정하는 것은 실책이 될 것이다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △impromptu:즉흥적으로 한 △carnage:대학살 △justifiably:정당하게, 타당하게 △hellhole:아주 기분 나쁜 곳 △overvalue:과대평가하다 △erasure:삭제

