[WT논평] It’s time to resume talks with North Korea (3)

South Korea knows that the U.S. position on North Korea’s retaining nuclear weapons ― complete and verifiable denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula ― has not changed.



Now is the time for Mr. Trump to personally reach out to Kim Jong-un and arrange for senior officials from both countries to meet to arrange for a third summit.



No one wants a repeat of the failed Hanoi summit, so preliminary arrangements must be thorough.



North Korea can and should halt all nuclear tests, fissile material production, ballistic missile launches, cyber and other illicit activities directed at the U.S. and end its military support to Russia for its war of aggression with Ukraine.



Moves by the U.S. should include easing and lifting sanctions imposed during and after 2016, economic development assistance, security assurances, a path to ending the Korean War with a peace treaty, and the eventual establishment of liaison offices in our respective capitals.



The issue of denuclearization would initially encompass a statement from both sides as to their ultimate goals. For North Korea, that would be acceptance as a nuclear power; for the U.S., it would be complete and verifiable denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.



This will be a subject further discussed once we move to the lifting/removal of sanctions and North Korea halts nuclear tests and fissile material production and suspends missile launches. It will likely be a protracted process, requiring considerable time for negotiations.



Mr. Trump has the personal relationship with Mr. Kim to resume talks with a North Korea that is building more nuclear weapons and missiles to deliver them while embracing a revanchist Russian Federation.

북한과 대화를 재개할 때다(3) 조지프 R 디트라니(전 대북 6자회담 미국 특사) 한국은 북한의 핵무기 획득에 대한 미국의 입장 즉 완전하고도 검증 가능한 한반도의 비핵화란 입장이 변하지 않았다는 사실을 안다. 이제 트럼프가 김정은에게 직접 손을 내밀어 세 번째 정상회담을 준비하기 위해서 두 나라 고위 관리들의 회의를 준비할 때다. 실패한 하노이 정상회담의 반복을 원하는 사람은 없으므로 사전 준비를 철저히 해야 한다. 북한은 핵실험, 핵분열 물질 생산, 탄도미사일 발사, 미국을 겨냥한 사이버 공격과 다른 불법적인 활동, 우크라이나 침공전쟁을 위한 북한의 러시아에 대한 군사지원을 중단할 수 있고 중단해야만 한다. 미국이 취하는 조치들 가운데는 2016년 기간 및 그 이후에 가한 제재조치의 완화 및 해제, 경제 개발 지원, 안보 보장, 평화조약을 통해 한국전쟁을 끝내는 길, 그 결과에 따라 우리 각자의 수도에 연락사무소를 설치하는 것이 포함되어야 한다. 비핵화 문제는 양국의 궁극적인 목표들에 관한 양측의 공식 입장 표명을 일차적으로 포함해야 한다. 북한의 입장에서 그것은 핵무기 보유국 인정일 것이다. 미국의 입장에서 그것은 한반도의 완전하고 검증 가능한 비핵화일 것이다. 이것은 우리가 제재의 해제/철폐를 향한 조치를 취하고 북한이 핵실험 및 핵분열 물질 생산을 중지하고 미사일 발사를 유예한 다음에 추가로 논의될 주제가 될 것이다. 그것은 협상을 위한 상당한 시간을 필요로 하는 장기적인 과정이 될 가능성이 있다. 영토회복주의를 내세우는 러시아연방을 포용하는 가운데 핵무기와 이를 운반할 미사일을 더 많이 생산하고 있는 북한과의 대화를 재개하기 위한 김정은과의 개인적인 관계를 트럼프는 갖고 있다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △arrange: 마련하다 △encompass: 포함하다

[ⓒ 세계일보 & Segye.com, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지]