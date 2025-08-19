[WT논평] China’s distortion of history (3)

They exhibit fabricated photos and false narratives, airbrushing out the true partnership between the U.S. and Chiang’s Nationalists. The party viewed U.S. personnel as threats and even targeted them for assassination.



The entire upcoming parade is a political theater, a state-forged spectacle masquerading as remembrance.



A regime responsible for more Chinese deaths than any foreign power has no moral standing to speak of peace or sacrifice. There will be no banners for the dead of the Great Leap Forward, the Cultural Revolution or the Tiananmen Square Massacre.



No tribute will be paid to the countless intellectuals, farmers or workers crushed by Maoist campaigns or imprisoned for dissent. This parade will honor ghosts, but only the ones the party deems politically useful.



If China wishes to truly honor those who resisted Japan, it should salute the Nationalist soldiers who fought and died, the American airmen of the Flying Tigers, the brave men and women of the U.S. armed forces and OSS and the millions of unarmed civilians who endured occupation.



A truthful commemoration would also acknowledge the victims of communist tyranny, the real cost of the CCP’s rise to power.



To attend this spectacle is to legitimize a fraud. No foreign leader, especially from a democratic nation, should grace this falsified history with their presence. To do so is to betray the memory of those who fought fascism and to reward a regime built on the bones of its own people.



What will unfold on Sept. 3 is not remembrance but propaganda ? an insult draped in flags and uniforms, parading not history but deception. Like all lies, it demands to be exposed.

중국의 역사 왜곡 (3) 마일스 위(허드슨 연구소 중국센터 소장) 여러 박물관은 조작된 사진과 허위 설명을 전시해 놓고 미국과 장개석의 국민당 정부 사이의 진정한 협력관계를 수정했다. 중국 공산당은 미국인 인력을 위협으로 간주하여 심지어 암살의 표적으로 삼기까지 했다. 다가오는 전체 열병식 행진은 추모로 위장한 정치적인 극장이며 국가가 날조한 구경 거리이다. 어떤 외세보다 더 많은 중국인의 죽음을 초래한 책임이 있는 정권은 평화나 희생에 관해 말할 도덕적 지위가 없다. 대약진운동과 문화혁명 혹은 톈안먼 광장 대학살의 사망자들을 위한 현수막은 없을 것이다. 일련의 마오주의 운동으로 짓밟히거나 혹은 반정부 의견으로 투옥된 수없이 많은 지식인과 농부들 혹은 노동자들에게는 찬사가 바쳐지지 않을 것이다. 만약 중국이 일본에 저항했던 사람들을 진정으로 존경하기를 원한다면 싸우다 죽은 국민당 병사들과 플라잉 타이거즈 부대의 미국 항공대원들 및 미국 육군과 OSS부대의 용감한 남자와 여자들 그리고 일본의 점령으로 고통받았던 수백만 명의 이름 모를 민간인들에게 경의를 표해야 한다. 진정한 추모는 또한 공산주의자들의 독재에 희생된 사람들을 인정하는 것이다. 그들은 중국 공산당이 득세하는 데 따른 진정한 대가이다. 이번 구경거리에 참석하는 것은 사기를 정당화하는 행위다. 특히 민주적인 국가를 포함한 어떤 외국 지도자도 참석을 통해 이 위조된 역사를 빛나게 해서는 안 된다. 그렇게 하는 것은 파시즘과 싸웠던 사람들의 기억을 저버리고 자기네 국민의 뼈 위에 세워진 정권에 보상을 주는 행위다. 9월 3일에 전개될 사태는 추모가 아니라 선전이다. 깃발과 제복으로 가린 모독이며 역사가 아니라 속이기 위한 행진이다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

