[WT논평] China’s distortion of history (2)

As such, the Soviets and their CCP clients were effectively bound to a policy of nonconfrontation against the Japanese in China during most of the war. Any military action by the CCP would have jeopardized the USSR’s neutrality pact with Tokyo, and thus Mao Zedong and the CCP carefully avoided real conflict with the Japanese.



As a result, the Japanese military and the CCP forces virtually coexisted in the same large swaths of Japanese-occupied North China, where there was little to no communist resistance.



Mao focused not on liberation or resistance but on quietly building his army from a few thousand to more than 1 million troops by war’s end, all without serious engagement but with the goal of defeating the legitimate, U.S.-supported Chinese Nationalist government in the postwar era.



Even when American efforts, sought to arm and train guerrilla resistance in communist-held zones, the CCP obstructed operations. The CCP showed hostility toward genuine anti-Japanese resistance that threatened its ambitions.



The party’s rare foray into combat, i.e., the much-touted “Hundred Regiments Offensive” of 1940, was neither decisive nor heroic. To fake its anti-Japanese feat, the CCP claimed massive Japanese casualties because of this campaign, as many as 46,000, but Japan’s casualty records suggest the real number was less than 500.



Mao later even denounced the operation as a strategic blunder, and its commander, Peng Dehuai, was purged.



Today’s CCP regime continues to weaponize historical memory. Museums in China have been redesigned to promote the illusion of a CCP-American wartime alliance.

중국의 역사 왜곡 (2) 마일스 위(허드슨 연구소 중국센터 소장) 그리하여 소련과 중국 공산당의 의뢰인들은 제2차 세계대전의 대부분 기간 중국 내에서 일본과 대결하지 않는 정책에 사실상 묶여 있었다. 중국 공산당의 모든 군사행동은 소련이 도쿄와 맺은 중립조약을 위험에 빠뜨릴 수 있었으며 따라서 마오쩌둥과 중국 공산당은 일본 사람들과의 실질적인 충돌을 조심스럽게 피했다. 그 결과 일본군과 중국 공산당군은, 일본에 점령당한 북부 중국의 동일한 넓은 지역에서 사실상 공존했고 그곳에서는 공산주의자들의 저항이 적었거나 없었다. 마오는 해방이나 저항에 초점을 맞춘 것이 아니라 수천 명 규모의 자기 군대를 전쟁 말기까지 100만명 이상으로 구축하는 데 조용히 초점을 맞추었다. 모두 심각한 교전 없이 했는데 이는 미국 지원하의 합법적인 국민당 정부를 전후 시대에 패배시킨다는 목적에 따른 것이었다. 미국이 공산당 장악 지역에서 게릴라 저항을 위한 무기 제공과 훈련을 모색하고 있을 때조차도 중국 공산당은 이 작전을 방해했다. 공산당은 자기네 야망을 위협했던 진정한 반일저항에 적대적 태도를 보였다. 중국 공산당이 전투에 참여했던 드문 기회, 예를 들어 그들이 많이 광고하는 1940년의 “100 연대 공세”는 결정적인 것도 아니었고 영웅적인 것도 아니었다. 자기네 반일 활동의 공적을 날조하기 위해서 중국 공산당은 이 전투로 최다 4만6000명에 이르는 대규모 일본군 사상자 기록을 냈다고 주장했다. 그러나 실제 일본군 사상자 기록은 실제 숫자가 그보다 훨씬 적은 500명 미만이었다. 마오는 나중에 심지어 이 작전이 전략적 실수라고 비난했으며 작전 사령관이었던 펑더화이는 숙청을 당했다. 오늘날 중국 공산당 정권은 역사적 기억을 계속 무기화하고 있다. 중국의 여러 박물관은 중국 공산당·미국 전시동맹의 허상을 홍보하기 위해 설계가 변경되었다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △promote: 홍보하다 △swath: 한 구획 △legitimate: 합법적인 △foray into: ∼에 진출 △feat: 위업 △denounce: 비난하다 △concealment: 은폐 △promote: 홍보하다

[ⓒ 세계일보 & Segye.com, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지]