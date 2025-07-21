[WT논평] Eliminating North Korea’s exportation of violence

On June 18, North Korea expressed its support for Iran in the latter’s conflict with Israel.



In 1967, North Koreans flew alongside Syrian pilots during the Six-Day War against Israel. In 2007, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) destroyed a nuclear reactor North Koreans were building for the Assad regime in Syria.



For several years, North Korea’s Kim Jong-Un has been keeping the cauldrons of conflict at boiling point by threatening Israel and Ukraine through the exportation of tools of death. Why? The unquenchable need for hard cash.



The strategic partnership between Iran and North Korea includes ideological and financial forces leading to the North Korea-Iran alliance, North Korean support for Iran’s proxies, Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis, and the criminal financial networks that support this partnership.



Iran needs North Korean ballistic missiles, other weapons and tunneling know-how to achieve its fundamental strategic objectives: regional hegemony and the extinction of the state of Israel.



North Korea needs Iranian money to achieve its fundamental strategic objective: survival through the ultimate establishment of hegemony over the entire Korean peninsula.



To achieve that goal, it needs money to keep its core elites happy and to continue developing its ballistic missiles, nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction.



Today, amidst the wars and crises rampant in Ukraine, the Middle East and East Asia, we are witnessing an “axis of tyranny,” Iran, Russia, China and North Korea, wreaking havoc.



Eliminating North Korea’s exportation of instability and violence will be a prerequisite for any hopes of lasting peace in the Middle East, Eastern Europe and Northeast Asia.

북한 폭력 수출의 제거 그레그 스커를러토이우(북한 인권위원회 CEO) 북한은 이란의 대이스라엘 전쟁에서 이란을 지지한다는 의사를 6월18일 표명했다. 1967년에 북한 사람들은 이스라엘과 맞선 6일 전쟁 기간 시리아 조종사들과 함께 비행했다. 2007년에 이스라엘 공군은 북한 사람들이 아사드 정권을 위해 시리아 내에 짓고 있던 원자로를 파괴했다. 북한의 김정은은 여러 가지 죽음의 도구 수출을 통해 이스라엘 및 우크라이나를 위협함으로써 무력충돌의 도가니가 끓는점을 유지하도록 만들었다. 왜 그랬을까. 현금에 대한 충족시킬 수 없는 필요성 때문이었다. 이란과 북한 사이의 전략적 협력 가운데는 북한·이란 동맹으로 이어지는 이념적 및 재정적 힘들이 포함된다. 북한은 이란의 앞잡이들인 하마스, 헤즈볼라, 후티반군과 이들의 협력을 뒷받침하는 범죄 금융망을 지원한다. 이란은 북한의 탄도미사일과 다른 여러 가지 무기가 필요하며 자국의 근본적인 전략 목표인 지역 패권 및 이스라엘 국가의 멸망을 실현하기 위한 노하우를 암거래하고 있다. 북한은 자국의 근본적인 전략 목표인, 한반도 전체에 대한 최종적 패권 확립을 통한 생존이란 목표 달성을 위해 이란의 돈이 필요하다. 그런 목표를 달성하기 위해 북한은 자국의 핵심 간부들을 계속 즐겁게 하고 자국의 탄도미사일, 핵무기, 여타 대량살상무기를 계속 개발하는 데 돈이 필요하다. 오늘날 우크라이나, 중동, 동아시아에서 만연하고 있는 일련의 전쟁과 위기사태의 와중에서 우리는 “독재의 축”인 이란, 러시아, 중국, 북한이 가차 없는 파괴를 하는 사태를 목격하고 있다. 중동, 동유럽, 동북아시아의 영구적인 평화에 대한 모든 희망의 전제조건은 북한이 수출하는 불안과 폭력의 제거일 것이다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △tunnel: 굴을 뚫다 △know-how: 지식과 경험, 노하우 △rampant: 만연하는 △wreak havoc: 사정없이 파괴하다 △prerequisite: 전제조건

