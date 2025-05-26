[WT논평] China wants to learn from Russia’s war on Ukraine (1)

Last month, Ukraine produced evidence that Chinese soldiers had taken their military reconnaissance game up a notch by engaging in real warfare on European soil alongside their Russian allies.



Speaking to the media, a captured Chinese soldier said he joined the fight to earn money after losing his job during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns. More than 100 Chinese citizens are reportedly fighting in Ukraine.



The Russians might have recruited Chinese mercenaries without China’s knowledge, or perhaps China deliberately dispatched some or all of them.



With reportedly more than 10,000 North Koreans fighting in Ukraine, the war has become reminiscent of the Spanish Civil War, when Fascist Italy and Nazi Germany supported the Nationalists against the Republicans, who received assistance from the Soviet Union and International Brigades, including volunteers from Europe and the U.S.



China has outlandishly claimed neutrality in the war while providing diplomatic top cover to Russia. Extending Russia a commercial lifeline, China exports dual-use items supporting the Russian wartime economy and imports Russia’s hydrocarbons, albeit at reduced prices.



On Feb. 4, 2022, Chinese President Xi Jinping hosted Russian ruler Vladimir Putin at the opening of the Olympic Games in Beijing. Afterward, they issued a joint statement announcing their “no-limits friendship.”



A few weeks later, Russia invaded Ukraine. During a visit to Russia in March 2023, Mr. Xi received support from the Kremlin for his nonsensical claim that China is a “near Arctic state.”

中은 러의 우크라 전쟁에서 배우기를 원한다 (1) 대니얼 N 호프먼(칼럼니스트) 중국인 병사들이 유럽 땅에서 자기네 러시아 동맹군 병사들과 함께 실제 전쟁에 참여함으로써 그들의 군사 정찰 작전의 수준을 한 단계 더 높였다는 증거를 지난달 우크라이나가 제시했다. 언론과의 회견에서 생포된 한 중국인 병사는 자신이 코로나19 대유행 당시 직장 폐쇄로 일자리를 잃은 뒤 돈을 벌기 위해서 전투에 참전했다고 말했다. 100명 이상의 중국 시민이 우크라이나에서 싸우고 있는 것으로 알려졌다. 러시아 사람들은 중국이 모르는 가운데 중국인 용병들을 모집했거나 혹은 아마도 중국이 의도적으로 그들의 일부 혹은 전부를 파견했을 가능성이 있다. 1만명 이상의 북한 사람이 우크라이나에서 싸우고 있는 것으로 전해진 가운데 우크라이나 전쟁은 스페인 내전을 상기시킨다. 당시 파시스트 이탈리아와 나치 독일은 국민당파를 지원했고 그에 맞선 공화당파는 소련과 국제여단의 지원을 받았다. 국제여단에는 유럽과 미국의 지원자들이 포함되었다. 중국은 러시아를 외교적으로 최상의 보호를 하는 가운데 우크라이나 전쟁에 대해서는 중립을 지킨다는 기묘한 주장을 했다. 러시아에 상업적인 생명줄을 연장한 중국은 러시아의 전시 경제를 지원하기 위해서 이중 용도의 제품을 수출하고 비록 할인된 가격이지만 러시아의 탄화수소를 수입하고 있다. 2022년 2월4일에 시진핑 중국 국가주석은 베이징의 올림픽 경기 개막식에 러시아 통치자 블라디미르 푸틴을 초청했다. 그 뒤 두 사람은 두 나라의 “한계 없는 우호”를 발표한 공동성명을 냈다. 몇 주 뒤 러시아가 우크라이나를 침공했다. 2023년 3월 러시아를 방문했을 때 시진핑은 중국이 “북극 근해 국가”라는 그의 터무니없는 주장에 대한 크레믈의 지지를 받았다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △reconnaissance game: 정찰 사업 △up a notch: 한 단계 더 높이 △outlandishly: 기이하게, 이상하게 △top nonsensical: 터무니없는

[ⓒ 세계일보 & Segye.com, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지]