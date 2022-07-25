[WT논평] Programs like the Green New Deal (1)

When President Biden says that the U.S. will become energy independent by way of programs like the Green New Deal, perhaps the first question to ask is, “Does that make sense?” For any thinking person cognizant of even the basic energy facts, the answer should come back, “No.”



The bulk of U.S. energy consumption in 2020, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, broke down as follows: 79% from petroleum, natural gas and coal and 9% from nuclear-generated electricity. Solar and wind - the darlings of Green New Dealers - provided less than 5%.



So, are so-called green sources going to replace hydrocarbons anytime soon? Common sense suggests not. But if that isn’t good enough, there is plenty of data supporting a negative answer.



One man steeped in facts and figures is Mark Mills of the Manhattan Institute. He puts it this way:



“Scientists have yet to discover, and entrepreneurs have yet to invent, anything as remarkable as hydrocarbons in terms of the combination of low-cost, high-energy density, stability, safety, and portability. In practical terms, this means that spending $1 million on utility-scale wind turbines, or solar panels will each, over 30 years of operation, produce about 50 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) - while an equivalent $1 million spent on a shale rig produces enough natural gas over 30 years to generate over 300 million kWh.”



Mr. Mills says there is a fundamental misunderstanding about technological development that contributes to fanciful notions - like the president’s - that solar, wind and batteries can become dominant sources with a mere declaration from the White House or lobbying Congress.

