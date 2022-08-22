[WT논평] China plans to invade Taiwan (2)

Therefore, the American capacity for serving as the arsenal of democracy is limited to what reduced industrial output can be maintained.



Until recently, this was not a concern; Washington was able to have its proverbial cake and eat it. This was partly because the U.S. was not fighting a near-peer competitor, such as Russia or China.



It was also because, until the last decade, the U.S. was the undisputed global superpower whose only real challenges came from terrorist organizations and rogue states.



Ukraine has changed this reality. As has COVID-19 and the subsequent lockdowns that occurred in response to the pandemic.



In Ukraine today, the limits of America’s arsenal of democracy are being tested. Critical weapons systems ― such as the High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System ― that have proven decisive for Ukraine in its defense and devastating to Russia’s invasion are being depleted at a faster rate than what America’s ailing industrial capacity can replace.



Many of the U.S. weapon systems that are being used in Ukraine are systems that Taiwan will need to defend against any Chinese attack. Beijing is aware of these facts.



China has been watching Russia’s invasion of Ukraine closely. Beijing’s war planners are aware of mistakes Moscow has made in Ukraine and they are learning from those mistakes.



And it’s not as if Mr. Xi is sitting pretty. For Mr. Xi to have a chance, though, he must prove that he is still capable of leading the country. With the economy failing, military adventurism may be his next best bet.



As it appears that Mr. Biden will be replaced by a much stronger successor in 2024, Mr. Xi may believe 2022 is his best ― only ― chance to restore Chinese rule over Taiwan.

중국은 대만 침공을 계획한다 (2) 브랜던 J 웨이처트(지정학 분석가) 미국 제조업이 쇠퇴하는 상황에서 ‘민주주의 병기고’ 역할을 하기 위한 미국의 역량은 줄어든 산업 생산이 버틸 수 있는 범위 내로 제한을 받고 있다. 최근까지 이것은 걱정거리가 아니었다. 워싱턴 정부는 ‘소문난 케이크’를 갖고 있었다. 즉, 케이크를 먹어도 다른 케이크가 얼마든지 더 있었다. 이것은 부분적으로 미국이 러시아나 중국처럼 덩치가 비슷한 경쟁자와 싸우지 않았기 때문이다. 또한 10년 전까지 미국은 이론의 여지가 없는 세계 초강대국으로서, 미국을 겨냥한 잇단 도전들은 테러단체들과 불량국가들로부터 오는 것뿐이었다. 우크라이나가 이런 현실을 변화시켰다. 코로나19 출현과 뒤이은 세계적 대유행에 대응하여 발생한 일련의 봉쇄도 그랬다. 오늘날 우크라이나에서는 미국의 ‘민주주의 병기고’가 한계를 시험받고 있다. 우크라이나를 방어하고 러시아 침략군에 손상을 가하는 데 결정적인 것으로 입증된 고속기동포병로켓시스템(HIMARS) 같은 중요한 무기체계들은 미국의 약해진 산업 역량이 보충할 수 있는 것보다 훨씬 빠른 속도로 소진되고 있다. 우크라이나에서 사용되는 많은 미국 무기체계는 중국의 공격을 방어하는 데에도 필요한 것들이다. 베이징 정부는 이런 사실을 안다. 중국은 러시아의 우크라이나 침공을 예의 주시해왔다. 베이징의 전쟁 계획 수립자들은 모스크바 정부가 우크라이나에서 저지른 실수를 알고 있으며 그런 실수에서 교훈을 얻고 있다. 그렇다고 시진핑 중국 국가 주석의 입장이 편안한 것 같지는 않다. 시진핑 입장에선 아무튼 자신이 나라를 이끌 능력을 여전히 갖고 있다는 것을 증명할 필요가 있다. 경제가 부진한 가운데 군사적 모험이 그의 차선책이 될 수도 있다. 그리고 2024년에는 훨씬 더 강력한 지도자가 바이든을 교체할 것으로 보이는 가운데 시진핑은 2022년이 대만에 대한 중국의 지배를 회복할 그의 유일한 최선의 기회라고 믿을지도 모른다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

