[WT논평] General says China space weapons threat a major challenge(Ⅱ)

Gen. Whiting said China’s space weapons can target vital U.S. military satellites used for both warning and defense missions.



The Chinese military is “in no uncertain terms expanding military options for sustained offensive operations against the satellites we rely on to defend the homeland and project power,” he said.



“These developments intend to degrade our current space superiority and would potentially give China a maneuver and logistics advantage in space, something we would never accept on the land, at sea or in the air,” Gen. Whitting said.



Counterspace weapons are one of four areas where Beijing is moving “breathtakingly fast,” he said.



The threats are not future possibilities seen in war games and simulations but are real now, Gen. Whiting said. “They exist today and we have to face them.”



China also has built a space architecture that allows the PLA army, navy, and air rocket force to increase the range, power and precision of attacks by leveraging space systems, he said.



A third tool is the PLA’s development of a space-based targeting system to hold American forces at risk through advanced command and control and related technology.



The system “can find, fix, track, target and then provide that data back to Chinese over-the-horizon fires to hold at risk our Navy, our Air Force, our Army, our Marine Corps, and that is something now we collectively have to face,” Gen. Whiting said.



A fourth element of growing Chinese military space power is a rapidly built, orbiting maneuver and sustainment capability, he said.



“Last year we saw them demonstrate refueling of two satellites on orbit, possibly some kind of servicing as well,” he said.

장군은 중국의 우주 무기 위협이 중대한 도전이라고 말했다(Ⅱ) 빌 거츠(국가안보 전문기자) 휘팅 장군은 중국의 우주 무기가 미국의 조기경보 및 방어 임무에 활용되는 중요한 군사 위성을 표적으로 삼을 수 있다고 말했다. 그는 “중국군이 우리가 조국을 방어하고 대외로 군사력을 내보일 때 의존하는 위성을 대상으로, 지속적인 공격 작전을 수행할 수 있는 군사적 선택지를 분명히 확대하고 있다”고 말했다. 휘팅 장군은 “이러한 움직임은 현재 우리의 우주 우위를 약화하려는 의도이며, 중국에 우주에서의 기동 및 물류 우위를 제공할 가능성이 있는데, 이는 우리가 지상, 해상, 공중에서 결코 용납할 수 없는 일”이라고 말했다. 그는 우주 대응 무기가 베이징이 ‘숨 막힐 정도로 빠른 속도’로 움직이고 있는 네 가지 분야 중 하나라고 말했다. 휘팅 장군은 “위협은 전쟁 게임이나 시뮬레이션에서나 볼 수 있는 미래의 가능성이 아니라 지금 당장 현실이 된 위협”이라며 “우리는 오늘날 현존하는 이러한 위협에 맞서야만 한다”고 말했다. 중국은 또 인민해방군 육군, 해군, 공군 및 로켓군이 우주 시스템을 활용하여 공격의 사거리, 위력, 정밀성을 높일 수 있도록 하는 우주 체계를 구축했다고 그가 말했다. 세 번째 수단은 중국 인민해방군이 첨단 지휘통제 및 관련 기술을 통해 미군을 위협할 수 있는 우주 기반 표적화 시스템을 개발하는 것이다. 휘팅 장군은 “이 시스템은 목표물을 찾아내고, 좌표를 파악하고, 추적하고, 표적을 지정한 다음, 그 데이터를 중국의 원거리 사격에 제공하여 우리 해군, 공군, 육군, 해병대를 위험에 빠뜨릴 수 있으며, 이는 이제 우리 모두가 총체적으로 직면해야 할 문제”라고 말했다. 그는 증가하는 중국군 우주 능력의 네 번째 요소는 신속하게 구축하고, 궤도 기동하며, 능력을 유지하는 것이라고 말했다. “지난해 궤도에서 두 개의 중국 위성이 시범적으로 재급유하는 것을 보았는데, 아마도 어떤 종류의 정비 활동도 함께했을 가능성이 있다”고 그가 말했다. 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com △Space Architecture: 위성 체계, 지상 인프라, 우주 기동 능력, 통합 네트워크 등

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