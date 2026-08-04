[WT논평] Democratic socialist is socialist, and socialist is com munist(Ⅱ)

In The Washington Post/Ipsos poll, 55 percent of respondents said they wouldn’t ‘consider’ casting their ballot for a self-identified democratic socialist presidential candidate, while 39 percent said the opposite and 6 percent did not respond,” The Hill wrote.



Read that: Nearly 40 percent of ignoramuses in America would vote for a communist masquerading within the Democrat Party as a democratic socialist.



They may not know what a democratic socialist is, or what the DSA types stand for, or the level of devastation these leftists would inflict upon America - but nearly 40 percent say, hey, what the hay, let’s vote ‘em in anyway. It’s on par with the Democrat Party’s fearless leaders in Congress advising fellow members to pass a thousand-plus page bill and then see what’s in it.



Nancy Pelosi, then-House speaker, circa 2010, on the Affordable Care Act: “We have to pass the bill so that you can find out what is in it.”



But if those of curious minds truly want to know the difference between a democrat and a democratic socialist - or a democrat and a progressive; or a democrat and a communist; or a democratic socialist and a communist - all that’s needed is a quick look at these parties’ and organizations’ platforms and stated visions for the country.



They may use different verbiage. They may couch their more destructive and anti-Constitution designs in flowery language. They may dress their final endgame goals using diverse narratives. But their hope for America’s future is all identical: They want a collectivist society.



Vote Democrat and what’s sure to come is a country where individualism is killed off and the notion of God-given rights and liberties is replaced by a dark substitute called government-granted - where the elite few get to decide who gets, who must give, and who must give up all for the greater good.

민주사회주의자는 사회주의자요, 사회주의자는 공산주의자다(Ⅱ) 셰릴 K 첨리(온라인 오피니언 에디터) 온라인 신문인 더 힐(The Hill)은 “워싱턴 포스트/입소스 여론조사에서 응답자의 55%는 스스로를 민주사회주의자라고 밝힌 대선 후보에게 투표하는 것을 ‘고려하지 않겠다’고 답했고, 39%는 반대로 답했으며, 6%는 응답하지 않았다”고 보도했다 . 이걸 읽어보라: 미국의 무지한 사람들 중 거의 40%가 민주당 내에서 민주사회주의자로 위장한 공산주의자에게 투표할 것이다. 그들은 민주사회주의자가 무엇인지, DSA 부류는 무엇을 지지하는지, 또는 이 좌파들이 미국에 가할 파괴 수준을 모를 수도 있지만, 거의 40%에 달하는 사람들이 ‘에이, 뭐 어때, 그들에게 투표하자, 어찌 됐든’이라고 말한다. 이는 마치 민주당의 국민을 무시하는(겁 없는) 지도자들이 동료 의원들에게 1000쪽이 넘는 법안을 먼저 통과시킨 다음 그리고 내용을 살펴보라고 조언하는 것과 똑같다. 낸시 펠로시 당시 하원의장은 2010년경 건강보험개혁법(Affordable Care Act)에 대해 “여러분이 법안 내용을 알 수 있도록 법안을 통과시켜야 한다”고 말했다. 하지만 정말로 궁금한 사람들이 민주주의자와 민주사회주의자, 또는 민주주의자와 진보주의자, 민주주의자와 공산주의자, 혹은 민주사회주의자와 공산주의자의 차이점을 진정으로 알고 싶다면, 각 정당과 단체의 강령과 국가에 대한 비전을 간단히 살펴보는 것만으로도 충분하다. 그들은 다른 표현을 쓸 수도 있다. 그들은 더 파괴적이고 반헌법적인 계획을 미사여구로 포장할 수도 있다. 그들은 최종 목표를 다른 말로 장식할지도 모른다. 하지만 그들이 미국의 미래에 바라는 것은 모두 같다: 바로 집단주의 사회를 원한다. 민주당에 투표하라 그러면 개인주의가 사라지고 신이 주신 권리와 자유라는 개념이 정부가 부여하는 어두운 대용물로 대체되는 나라가 틀림없이 다가올 것이다. 소수의 엘리트가 누가 얻고, 누가 내놓아야 하고, 누가 더 큰 이익을 위해 모든 것을 포기해야 하는지 결정하게 되는 세상이다. 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com △circa : (연대 날짜 시간 등의 앞에서) 그 무렵 △collectivist society : 개인보다 집단을 우선시하며, 사회적 조화·관계·집단 목표를 중시하는 사회

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