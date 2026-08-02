[WT논평] Spain’s border collapse is a wake-up call for America

Republicans say footage of thousands of migrants illegally entering Spain is a warning of what would happen to America’s border if Democrats regain power.



“It’s terrible. Remember that picture. That’s going to be us in three years if the wrong side gets in,” President Trump told a Fox News reporter on Friday of the migrant swarm into Ceuta - a Spanish coastal enclave in North Africa - by land and sea.



At a Cabinet meeting, also on Friday, the president called the Ceuta crisis an “invasion,” adding that it will be “a talking point for the midterms” in November.



Spain’s interior minister said roughly 50,000 illegal immigrants entered the country in a daylong surge and half returned to Morocco. He said that by Friday more than 48,000 had returned to Morocco. Police reported that at least 43 deaths were connected to the stampede, which began Saturday.



“Thank God [President Trump] was elected and our country’s border no longer looks like this,” Vice President J.D. Vance wrote in a social media post about the surge. “These images out of Spain are an unfortunate reminder of the consequences of mass migration and the radical left-wing globalist policies that have enabled the Invasion of the West.”



White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller similarly wrote, “The Democrats did this to America every single day for 4 years under Biden and will do it again instantaneously, but orders of magnitude greater, if they are given any form of national power.”



The U.S. is no stranger to massive illegal border crossings. In December 2022, during President Biden’s term, about 1,500 migrants crossed from Mexico into El Paso, Texas, in an overnight surge.



Such crossings have plummeted during Mr. Trump’s second term. Customs and Border Protection has said that in June, apprehensions at the southwest border “were 94% lower than the monthly average” under Mr. Biden.

스페인 국경 붕괴가 미국에 경각심을 불러일으키다 조지 콜드웰(정치 담당 기자) 공화당은 수천 명의 이주자들이 불법으로 스페인으로 밀려오는 영상은 민주당이 재집권할 경우 미국 국경에서도 똑같은 일이 벌어질 수 있다는 경고라고 말했다. “무시무시하다. 그 상황을 기억하라. 만약 엉뚱한 쪽이 집권한다면 3년 뒤 우리도 저렇게 될 것”이라고 트럼프 대통령은 이주자 무리가 육로와 해로로 북아프리카에 있는 스페인 영토인 세우타로 밀려드는 상황을 금요일 폭스뉴스 기자에게 이렇게 말했다. 이날 열린 각료회의에서 대통령은 세우타 위기를 “침략”이라고 규정하고. 11월 ‘중간 선거에서 중요한 논점’이 될 것이라고 부연했다. 스페인 내무장관은 약 5만명에 달하는 불법이주자가 하루 사이에 물밀듯 스페인으로 들어왔으며 그 반은 모로코로 돌아갔다고 밝혔다. 그는 금요일까지 4만8000명 이상이 모로코로 돌아갔다고 말했다. 경찰은 토요일에 시작된 압사 사태로 적어도 43명이 사망했다고 보고했다. 부통령 J D 밴스는 그 사태에 대한 소셜 미디어 게시글에서 “트럼프 대통령이 당선되어 우리나라의 국경이 더 이상 이처럼 보이지 않는 것에 대해 하나님께 감사한다”고 썼다. “스페인에서 나온 이 이미지들은 대규모 이민이 초래한 결과와 그리고 서구 침략을 가능하게 만든 급진 좌파적 세계주의 정책을 떠올리게 하는 불행한 경고이다.” 백악관 비서실 차장 스티븐 밀러 역시 이와 유사하게 썼다, “민주당은 바이든 아래에서의 4년 동안 단 하루도 빠짐없이 매일 미국에 이렇게 했다. 그리고 만약 그들에게 어떠한 형태의 국가 권력이라도 주어진다면, 그들은 즉각적으로, 그러나 몇 배는 더 거대하게, 그것을 다시 행할 것이다. 마국에도 대규모 불법 월경이 생소한 것은 아니다. 2022년 12월 바이든 대통령 시절, 약 1500명 이주자가 멕시코에서 텍사스 엘패소로 하룻밤 사이 넘어온 사건이 있었다. 이 같은 월경은 트럼프 두 번째 임기 동안에는 수직하락해 왔다. 세관국경보호국(CBP)은 올해 6월 남서부 국경에서의 체포 건수가 바이든 시절 월평균 대비 94% 감소했다고 밝혔다. 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com △gets in : 당선하다 △enclave : 타국 영토 안에 있는 자국 국토

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