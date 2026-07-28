[WT논평] Intern arrested in Belgium on suspicion of spying inside NATO military headquarters

A Canadian woman was arrested and accused of espionage while working as an intern in the operational headquarters of the NATO military alliance, Belgian authorities said Saturday.



Belgium’s Federal Prosecutor’s Office said it launched an espionage investigation after NATO’s security services tipped off Belgium’s military intelligence. Authorities then detained “a Canadian citizen of Chinese origin” on Friday, a day after raiding the suspect’s home and workplace inside NATO’s vast command center. “She is suspected of spying on behalf of a third country and of being a member of a criminal organization,” the prosecutors said in a statement.



The strategic headquarters of the Allied Powers, known as SHAPE, is located in the southern Belgian city of Mons near the French border. Military officials at SHAPE plan and command joint strategy, tactics and operations. The alliance’s political headquarters is in Brussels, where ambassadors from member nations meet to discuss defense spending, drone incursions and cyber threats.



Both Canada and Belgium are members of the 32-nation military alliance that in 2021 labeled China a “security challenge” alongside active threats in Russia and the Middle East.



NATO leaders have said China is working to undermine global order, develop its military opaquely, and run destabilizing disinformation campaigns. They said that Beijing’s goals and “assertive behavior present systemic challenges to the rules-based international order and to areas relevant to alliance security.” The Chinese government denounced the statement and said its military buildup was defensive.



The arrest in Belgium comes at a crucial time for the alliance as it weathers deep criticism from President Donald Trump who has drawn down the U.S. security role in Europe. Trump has been pressing allies to spend more on defense and join the conflict in Iran while at the same time threatening to seize by force Greenland from NATO-member Denmark, a move that rattled Europeans and the alliance.



Last year, following pressure from Trump, 32 NATO nations agreed to invest 5% of their gross domestic product on defense.

인턴 직원이 벨기에 나토군 본부에서 간첩 혐의로 체포됐다 샘 맥닐(멀티미디어 기자) 캐나다 여성이 군사동맹 북대서양조약기구(NATO·나토)군 작전 본부에서 인턴으로 근무하던 중 간첩 혐의로 체포되었다고 벨기에 당국이 토요일 발표했다. 벨기에의 연방검찰청은 나토 보안기관이 벨기에 군사정보기관에 정보를 제공한 후 간첩 수사를 시작했다고 밝혔다. 당국은 금요일에 ‘중국계 캐나다 시민’을 구금했는데, 이는 용의자의 자택과 나토의 방대한 지휘 센터 안에 있는 작업장을 급습한 다음 날이었다. 검찰은 성명에서 “그녀는 제3국을 대신해 스파이 활동을 하고, 범죄 조직에 가담한 혐의를 받고 있다”고 밝혔다. 연합군의 전략 본부인 SHAPE는 프랑스 국경 근처 벨기에 남부 도시 몽스에 위치해 있다. SHAPE의 군 관계자들은 합동 전략, 전술, 작전을 계획하고 지휘한다. 나토 본부는 브뤼셀에 있으며, 회원국 대사들이 모여 국방비, 드론 침입, 사이버 위협에 대해 논의한다. 캐나다와 벨기에는 모두 러시아와 중동에서의 실질적인 위협과 더불어 중국을 2021년에 ‘안보 위협 요인’으로 지정한 32개국 군사동맹의 회원국이다. 나토 지도자들은 중국이 국제 질서를 약화시키고, 군사력을 불투명하게 발전시키며, 불안정을 초래하는 허위 정보 캠페인을 벌이고 있다고 말했다. 그들은 베이징의 목표와 “독단적인 행동이 규칙에 기반하는 국제 질서와 동맹 안보에 관련된 영역들에서 체제적 도전을 제기한다”고 말했다. 중국 정부는 이 발언을 규탄하며 군사 증강이 방어적이라고 밝혔다. 벨기에에서의 이번 체포 사건은 유럽 내 미국의 안보 역할을 축소하며 거센 비판을 쏟아내 온 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령으로 인해, 나토 동맹이 위기를 헤쳐 나가고 있는 위태로운 시점에 발생했다. 트럼프는 동맹국들에 방위비를 더 많이 지출하고 이란 전쟁에 동참하라고 압박하는 한편, 동시에 나토 회원국인 덴마크로부터 그린란드를 무력으로 강탈하겠다고 위협했는데, 이러한 행보는 유럽인들과 동맹을 커다란 충격에 빠뜨렸다. 지난해 트럼프의 압력으로 32개 나토 회원국이 국내총생산의 5%를 국방비로 투자하기로 합의했다. 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com

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