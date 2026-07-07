[WT논평] From refrigerators to rock ‘n’ roll - America marks 250 years of unsung inventions

Americans created airplanes, computer chips, the internet and automobile assembly lines across 250 years of industry - but they’ve also invented unheralded gems such as refrigerators, barcodes, washing machines and Doppler radar.



Historians say Saturday’s anniversary of the country’s founding offers a chance to recall these unsung inventions, which have improved modern life as much as light bulbs and indoor plumbing.



Analysts and experts interviewed by The Washington Times said unsung American inventions have given the world faster shoemaking, more accurate forecasts and speedier shopping.



▲ Refrigerators : One of America’s earliest forgotten inventors was Thomas Moore, a Maryland engineer who lived from 1760 to 1822 and invented the icebox in 1802.



In 1802, Moore received a patent for a fur-lined wooden box with a tin chamber inside that he created to cool food for transportation. He dubbed the invention a “refrigerator” and sent a letter inviting Jefferson to see it.



New York University marketing instructor Angelica Gianchandani said Moore’s creation solved a problem that had plagued societies since the ancient Greeks and Romans first cooled food with ice blocks and cold cellars.



▲ National parks : Americans were also the first to create a system of conserving public lands - a legacy that historians say has cemented the nation’s reputation as one of the most beautiful places to visit.



President Ulysses S. Grant made Yellowstone the world’s first national park in 1872, setting the land aside as a “public park or pleasuring-ground” to protect its geological beauty and natural wonders from privatization.



Americans invented the clothes washer, Doppler radar - which enabled more accurate forecasts - the barcode, and rock music, among other innovations.

냉장고에서 로큰롤까지 - 미국은 250년간 저평가된 발명품들을 재조명하다 숀 살라이(문화담당 기자) 미국인들은 250년의 산업 역사 동안 비행기, 컴퓨터 칩, 인터넷, 자동차 조립 라인 등을 만들었으나 냉장고, 바코드, 세탁기, 도플러레이더처럼 크게 주목받지 못한 수작들도 발명했다. 역사학자들은 토요일인 국가 건국 기념일을 맞아 전구와 실내 배관만큼이나 문명 생활을 개선한 저평가된 발명품들을 되새겨 볼 기회라고 말한다. 워싱턴타임스가 인터뷰한 분석가들과 전문가들은 미국의 저평가된 발명품들이 세계에 더 빠른 신발 제작, 더 정확한 (일기)예측, 그리고 신속한 장보기를 기능하게 했다고 전했다. ▲냉장고 : 미국에서 가장 초창기 발명가 중 한 사람으로 대중의 기억에서 일찍 사라진 메릴랜드 출신 엔지니어 토머스 무어(1760~1822), 그가 1802년에 아이스박스를 발명했다. 1802년, 무어는 음식을 식혀 운송할 때 사용할 수 있는 내부를 주석으로 코팅하고 밖을 모피로 감싼 나무 상자로 특허를 받았다. 그는 이 발명품을 ‘냉장고’라고 명명하고 제퍼슨 대통령에게 보여주려고 초대장을 보냈다. 뉴욕대학교 마케팅 강사 앤젤리카 지안찬다니는 무어의 발명이 고대 그리스와 로마인들이 얼음덩어리와 서늘한 지하 저장고에서 음식을 차게 (저장)한 이래 인류를 괴롭혀온 (음식 보관) 문제를 해결했다고 말했다. ▲국립공원 : 미국인들은 또한 공공 토지 보존 시스템을 처음으로 만든 사람들로, 역사가들은 이 유산이 미국을 가장 아름다운 방문지 중 하나라는 국가 이미지를 굳혔다고 말한다. 율리시스 S 그랜트 대통령은 1872년 옐로스톤을 세계 최초의 국립공원으로 조성했고, 지질학적 아름다움과 자연의 경이로움을 사유화로부터 보호하기 위해 이 땅을 분리하여 ‘공공 공원 또는 유원지’로 지정했다. 미국인들은 세탁기, 더 정확한 예보를 가능하게 한 도플러레이더, 바코드, 록 음악 같은 주목을 받지 못한 보석 같은 발명품들도 만들어냈다. 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com

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