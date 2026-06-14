[WT논평] China shifts narrative in praising PLA for Tiananmen massacre(Ⅰ)

The Chinese Communist Party on Thursday will mark the 37th anniversary of its use of military force in the massacre of thousands of unarmed pro-democracy protesters in Beijing.



Commemorating the event is a new report by the Air Force China Aerospace Studies Institute that reveals the Chinese Communist Party’s new disinformation narrative seeks to “flip the script” on what happened during the military attack on civilians on June 4, 1989.



No longer seeking to erase all memory of the killings, the new propaganda effort attempts portray the political mass murders as heroic work by People’s Liberation Army troops.



“Instead of suppressing memory through censorship, [the CCP] has now undertaken an effort to reimagine the events altogether,” the report said.



Beginning in 2022, the CCP started promoting propaganda images that seek to show PLA troops as “the real heroes of Tiananmen,” the report said.



“The protesters are not only labeled ‘counter-revolutionaries,’ but now they are also ‘terrorists.’ It was the PLA soldiers who ‘sacrificed’ to save the country from these enemies of the nation,” the report said.



The new propaganda campaign reflects greater confidence by the CCP that decades of censorship and disinformation about the events in 1989 produced a blank slate in public consciousness that can now be filled with the new narrative.



The new CCP narrative calls for never forgetting what the report said is a false version of events. The report includes a copy of a propaganda poster showing a saluting PLA soldier atop a tank under the phrase, “We salute the sacrifices of the People’s Liberation Soldiers during the counter-revolutionary rebellion of 1989.”



The image includes white doves flying with olive sprigs over the tank, signaling the soldier had worked to restore peace.



In a separate social media post, the CCP published the image of a monument to the “heroes of the revolution” marking the spot where pro-democracy protesters first gathered. The posting states: “Never forget the sacrifices of the PLA heroes who defended the country against terrorism during the June 4th Incident.”

중국이 천안문 학살을 인민해방군 찬양 이야기로 바꾸다(Ⅰ) 빌 거츠(국방 전문 기자) 중국 공산당은 목요일에 베이징에서 수천 명의 무장하지 않은 민주화 시위대를 학살한 무력 진압(사용) 37주년을 기념한다. 상기할 이벤트는 1989년 6월 4일 무력으로 민간인을 공격하던 때 벌어졌던 “진실을 뒤집기” 하려는 중국 공산당의 새로운 허위 정보 내용을 까뒤집는 미 공군 중국항공우주연구소의 새로운 보고서(발간)이다. 더 이상 살인(학살)의 모든 기억을 지우려 하지 않고, 새로운 선전 활동 노력으로 정치적 대량 학살을 (오히려) 인민해방군 병사들의 영웅적인 일로 묘사하려 시도한다. “검열을 통해 기억을 억압하는 대신, [중국 공산당]은 이제 이 사건들을 완전히 재구성하려는 노력을 시작했다”고 보고서는 전했다. 2022년부터 CCP는 인민해방군 병사들을 “천안문의 진정한 영웅”으로 보여주기 위한 선전 이미지를 전파하기 시작했다고 보고서는 밝혔다. “시위대는 단순히 ‘반혁명가’로 낙인찍힌 것이 아니라, 이제는 ‘테러리스트들’로 치부된다. 조국의 원수들로부터 나라를 구하기 위해 ‘희생한’ 것은 (시민이 아니라) 인민해방군 병사들이었다”고 보고서는 전했다. 이번 새 선전 캠페인은 중국 공산당이 1989년 사건을 수십 년간의 검열과 허위 정보로 대중 의식을 백지상태로 만들었고, 이제 새로운 이야기로 채울 수 있다는 더 큰 자신감을 반영한다. 중국 공산당의 새로운 해석은 ‘사건의 잘못된(가짜) 버전’이라고 보고서가 지적한 것을 절대 잊지 말라고 요구한다. 보고서에는 ‘1989년 반혁명 반란 동안 희생한 인민해방군 병사들에게 경의를 표한다.’는 표어 아래 탱크 위에서 경례하는 인민해방군 병사를 담은 선전 포스터 사본이 포함되어 있다 이미지에는 올리브 작은 가지를 물고 탱크 위를 날아다니는 흰 비둘기가 포함되어 있는데, 이는 병사가 평화를 회복하기 위해 노력했음을 상징한다. 별도의 소셜 미디어 게시물에서, CCP는 친민주화 시위대가 처음 모인 장소를 알리는 ‘혁명의 영웅’ 기념비 이미지를 공개했다. 게시물 내용: “6월 4일 사건 때 테러리스트로부터 나라를 지켜낸 인민해방군 영웅들의 희생을 절대 잊지 말라” 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com

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