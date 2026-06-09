[WT논평] American who helped China gather secrets pleads guilty

An American who worked for Beijing state media pleaded guilty on Thursday to acting as an unregistered agent of China in helping obtain secrets for the Chinese intelligence service.



Thomas W. Pauken, 50, was arrested in March and entered the pre-indictment plea in U.S. District Court in Alexandria. He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, although his cooperation with investigators could lead to a reduced sentence, prosecutors said.



“In effect, Pauken admitted to being part of a conspiracy to obtain sensitive information from the U.S. government for the PRC,” said John Eisenberg, assistant attorney general for national security, using the acronym for People’s Republic of China. “His actions are a betrayal of this nation and pose an unacceptable risk to our national security.”



According to court documents, Pauken was paid at least $100,000 for working with Ministry of State Security intelligence handlers identified only as “Cathy,” “Richard” and “William.”



From around 2019 to February, he supplied communications gear that was used in helping recruit Americans with access to secrets for the civilian spy service.



FBI Assistant Director Roman Rozhavsky of the Counterintelligence and Espionage Division said Pauken admitted working to infiltrate U.S. political circles for the MSS and “gathered intelligence” on American recruitment targets that was reported to Chinese officials.



“This case illustrates the lengths to which the Chinese Communist Party will go to undermine our democratic institutions and degrade our political freedoms,” Mr. Rozhavsky said.



The plea agreement in the case stated that Pauken would plead guilty to a single count of illegally working as an agent of China. Federal law requires notifying the Justice Department of such work.



District Judge Leonie Brinkema accepted the guilty plea and set sentencing for Sept. 1.

중국의 기밀 수집을 도운 미국인이 유죄를 인정하다 빌 거츠(국방전문기자) 베이징 관영 매체에서 근무했던 한 미국인이 목요일에 미등록 중국 대리인으로 활동하며 중국 정보기관의 기밀 탈취를 도운 혐의에 대해 (자신의) 유죄를 인정했다. 토머스 W 포켄(50)은 3월에 체포됐고 알렉산드리아 연방지방법원에서 기소 전 (죄를 인정한다는) 답변을 했다. 검찰은 그가 최대 10년 징역형을 받을 수 있지만 수사관의 (수사에) 협조하여 형량이 감해질 수 있다고 밝혔다. “사실상, 포켄은 중화인민공화국(PRC)을 위해 미국 정부로부터 민감한 정보를 빼내려는 음모에 가담했음을 인정한 것”이라고 존 아이젠버그, 국가안보담당 법무차관보가, 중화인민공화국의 약자를 사용하며 말했다. “그의 행위는 이 나라에 대한 배신이며 국가안보에 용납할 수 없는 위험 요인이다.” 법원에 제출된 문서에 따르면, 포켄은 “캐시”, “리처드”, “윌리엄”으로만 알려진 (중국) 국가안전부 정보담당자들로부터 (중국이 원하는 기밀을 구해준) 일의 대가로 (중국으로부터) 최소 10만 달러를 받았다. 그는 2019년경부터 (올해) 2월까지, 기밀 접근 권한을 가진 미국인들을 (중국) 민간 정보기관(중국 국가안전부)의 요원으로 포섭하는 데 사용된 통신 장비를 공급했다 FBI 방첩 및 스파이국 부국장 로만 로자브스키는 포켄이 MSS를 위해 미국 정치권에 침투했고 미국인 포섭 대상에 관한 “정보를 수집해” 중국 관리들에게 보고했음을 자백했다고 말했다. “이번 사건은 중국 공산당이 우리의 민주적 제도들을 음흉하게 훼손하고 정치적 자유를 저하시키기 위해 온갖 수단을 다 동원하고 있음을 (극명하게) 보여준다”고 로자브스키가 말했다. 이 사건의 유죄 인정 합의서에는 포켄이 중국 스파이로서 불법적으로 활동한 단일 혐의에 대해서만 유죄를 인정할 것이라고 분명히 했다. 연방법에 따라 이런 일은 반드시 법무부에 신고해야 한다. 지방법원 판사 레오니 브링케마는 유죄 인정을 받아들이고 선고일을 9월 1일로 정했다. 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com

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