[WT논평] Is a bot coming for your job?(Ⅱ)

Regardless of whether individual jobs are being replaced by AI, the money for those roles is,” said Andy Challenger, workplace expert and chief revenue officer at Challenger, Gray & Christmas.



That growth came from the retail, healthcare, transportation, warehousing and hospitality sectors. The information services sector, where AI automation has taken its heaviest toll, lost 13,000 jobs.



“AI is no longer operating quietly in the background as an administrative tool,” said Noelle London, CEO and founder of Illoominus, an Atlanta company that provides AI-generated data to HR managers. “It is increasingly functioning as a gatekeeper to employment.”



Workforce insiders interviewed by The Washington Times /said /the MyPerfectResume report confirms /that more employers are quietly using AI to automate jobs,/ suggest layoffs /and craft new AI-assisted roles that require skills their current workers lack.



U.S. employers have used AI algorithms to process and sort resumes since the 2010s.



Andrew Crapuchettes, CEO of the Idaho-based jobs board RedBalloon, said the technology’s recent expansion into layoff recommendations adds to “a major impending backlash against this trend.”



“The adoption of AI in HR today feels like a fad-driven bubble that is fit to burst in a bad way,” Mr. Crapuchettes said. “It can’t decide what is a good culture fit for your company, and evaluate someone’s work ethic.”



A January survey from Resume Now found that 60% of 1,006 workers said AI would eliminate more jobs than it creates by the end of this year.



The survey also found that 51% of workers worried about losing their jobs to AI, and 46% said a bot could replace them by 2030.



Adnan Malik, CEO of Software Finder, predicted it will take time for companies to develop policies that overcome those fears.

봇이 당신의 직업을 덮치고 있는가?(Ⅱ) 션 살라이(문화 담당 기자) 개별 일자리가 AI로 대체되든 말든, 그 역할에 (쓰이던) 자금은 (AI로 이동하고) 있다”고 챌린저, 그레이 앤 크리스마스의 일터 전문가이자 최고 수익 책임자인 앤디 챌린저가 말했다. 이런 성장은 소매, 의료, 운송, 창고, 접객 분야에서 이뤄졌다. AI 자동화로 가장 큰 비용을 치른(타격을 받은) 정보 서비스 부문에서는 1만3000개의 일자리가 사라졌다. “AI는 더 이상 뒤에서 조용히 작동하는 행정 (보조)도구가 아니다”라고 (기업)인사 담당자들에게 AI가 작성한 데이터를 제공하는 애틀랜타에 있는 회사인 일루미누스의 CEO이자 창립자인 노엘 런던은 말했다. “고용에서 점점 더 문지기 역할을 하고 있다”고. 워싱턴타임스가 인터뷰한 내부 인력들은 ‘나의완벽한이력서’의 보고서가 많은 고용주들이 조용히 AI를 활용해 일자리를 자동화하고, 해고를 제안하며, 현재 근로자들이 부족한 기술을 요구하는 새로운 AI 협업 직무를 만들고 있음을 확인해 준다고 말했다. 미국 고용주들은 2010년대부터 AI 알고리즘을 이용해 이력서를 처리하고 분류해 왔다. 아이다호에 본사를 둔 일자리 게시판 레드벌룬의 CEO 앤드루 크라푸셰츠는 이 기술이 최근 해고 권고로 확대된 것이 “이 추세에 대한 큰 반발을 가중시키고 있다”고 말했다. “오늘날 인사에서 AI가 도입되는 것은 유행에 의해 터질 듯한 거품처럼 느껴진다”고 크라푸셰츠는 말했다. “회사에 적합한 문화가 무엇인지 결정할 수 없고, 누군가의 근면성을 평가할 수도 없다.” 리줌 나우의 1월 설문조사에 따르면, 1006명의 근로자 중 60%가 올해 말까지 AI가 창출하는 일자리보다 더 많은 일자리를 없앨 것이라고 답했다. 설문조사에서는 51%의 근로자가 AI로 인해 일자리를 잃을까 걱정했으며, 46%는 2030년까지 봇이 그들을 대체할 수 있을 것이라고 답했다. 소프트웨어 파인더의 CEO 아드난 말릭은 기업들이 이러한 두려움을 극복하는 정책을 개발하는 데 시간이 걸릴 것이라고 예측했다. 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com

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