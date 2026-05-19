[WT논평] Is a bot coming for your job?(Ⅰ)

Employers have shifted from using AI for sorting resumes to taking its advice on which employees to eliminate in layoffs, according to a recent workforce report.



MyPerfectResume’s survey of 1,000 hiring managers found that 52% use artificial intelligence to generate productivity data for “workforce



Another 28% of human resources directors said they were considering doing the same, while 20% said they didn’t plan to use AI for issuing pink slips.



Jasmine Escalera, a career expert at MyPerfectResume, said the findings confirm that AI use has “expanded beyond hiring processes and is now being applied to broader organizational decisions.”



“AI can provide valuable insights by analyzing large amounts of data and identifying patterns, but it should not be the sole driver of staffing decisions,” Ms. Escalera said in an email.



The MyPerfectResume AI in Hiring Report found the technology has become widespread among job recruiters: 73% of hiring directors surveyed said they used AI to manage what the report called “an overwhelming volume of applications.”



The findings come as AI automation has driven some technology workers into unemployment, replacing their jobs with AI-assisted positions that require skills they lack.



The consulting firm Challenger, Gray and Christmas reported last week that AI was the top reason for downsizing cited in April for the second consecutive month: Companies cited AI in 21,490 job cuts announced last month, or 26% of all downsizing.



As of last month, the firm found that AI accounted for roughly 16% of job cut plans this year, up from 13% through March. Most of the 83,387 job cuts in April occurred among technology firms.

봇이 당신의 일자리를 덮치고 있나?(Ⅰ) 션 살라이(문화 담당 기자) 최근 인력 보고서에 따르면, 고용주들은 (단순히) 이력서 분류 때 AI를 사용하던 단계에서 이제는 해고할 직원 중 누구를 내보낼지에 대해서도 AI의 조언을 듣는 단계로 옮겨가고 있다. ‘나의 완벽한 이력서’(MyPerfectResume)가 1000명의 채용 담당자를 대상으로 한 설문조사에서 52%가 인공지능을 활용해 “구조조정 및 직무 평가를 포함한 인력 계획 결정” 때 (쓸) 인사종합 자료를 생성한다고 밝혔다. 또 다른 28%의 인사 담당 중역들은 같은 방식을 고려 중이라고 답했으며, 20%는 직원 해고에 AI를 사용할 계획이 없다고 답했다. 나의 완벽 이력서의 경력 (관리) 전문가 재스민 에스칼레라는 이번 연구 결과가 AI 사용이 “채용 과정을 넘어 더 광범위한 조직의 의사결정에 사용되고 있다는 것을 확인한다”고 말했다. “AI는 방대한 데이터를 분석하고 패턴을 식별함으로써 귀중한 식견을 제공할 수는 있지만, (직원) 인사 판단의 유일한 결정 요소가 되어서는 안 된다”고 에스칼레라씨는 이메일에서 말했다. 나의 완벽한 이력서의 AI 채용 보고서는 이 방법(기술)이 채용 담당자들 사이에서 널리 퍼지고 있음을 발견했다: 조사에 응한 채용 담당 중역의 73%가 보고서에서 표현했듯 “(관리가 어려울 만큼의) 넘치는 지원서” 처리에 AI를 이용했다고 답했다. 이 연구 결과는 AI 자동화로 일부 기술 근로자들이 실업으로 내몰리고, 그들이 부족한 기술을 요구하는 AI 지원 직무로 대체된 상황에서 나왔다. 컨설팅 회사인 챌린저, 그레이 앤 크리스마스의 지난주 발표에 따르면 4월 구조조정의 최대 원인으로 AI가 2개월째 연속으로 지목(인용)되었다. 기업들은 지난달 발표된 2만1490건의 인력 감원이 전체의 26%로 원인이 AI(때문에)라고 언급했다. 지난달 기준으로, 이 회사는 올해 인력 감축 계획에 따른 AI 도입으로 약 16%의 일자리가 줄었으며, 이는 3월에 (예상한) 13%보다 증가한 수치이다. 4월에 발생한 8만3387건의 일자리 감축 대부분은 기술 기업에서 발생했다. 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com △bot : 형체가 없는 프로그램. △resume : 이력서 △productivity data : 인사종합자료. 직원들의 업무 성과, 효율성, 산출량, 근무 시간 대비 성과 등 업무 생산성과 관련된 지표

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