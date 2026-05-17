[WT논평] Chinese national pleads guilty to photographing planes at Air Force base in Nebraska

A 21-year-old Chinese man has pleaded guilty in federal court to photographing planes at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska.



Tianrui Liang pleaded guilty Thursday to the charges over photos he took of planes at the base from just outside its perimeter on March 31, according to court records.



The planes included the E-4B, which acts as a “National Airborne Operations Center” when necessary, and the RC-135 reconnaissance plane, according to an affidavit filed against Liang.



Liang admitted to law enforcement that he knew that taking pictures of the planes on the ground was illegal. Offutt Air Force Base was not the only place Liang planned to visit. The University of Glasgow student flew into Vancouver on March 26 to meet a friend who attends Columbia University, then crossed the border on March 28. Liang and his friend then stopped in Billings, Montana. The friend, Zhihe Tian, flew back to New York to attend school, while Liang went to snap photos of a B1-B bomber at Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota, about 320 miles northeast of Denver, per the affidavit.



The B1-B plane had been relocated to the United Kingdom, and Liang continued on from South Dakota to Nebraska, with plans to then leave the car at the airport in Kansas City for Mr. Tian to come pick up after flying back from New York.



He was arrested at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on April 7, ahead of a flight that would have taken him to Frankfurt, Germany. From there, he was going to head to Scotland, according to the Lincoln Journal Star.



Liang is still in custody pending the conclusion of his trial, according to court records. He faces up to one year in prison unless other, more serious charges are levied against him, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Nebraska said.

중국인이 네브래스카 공군기지서 항공기 촬영 혐의 유죄 인정 브래드 매튜스(스태프 라이터) 21세 중국인 남성이 네브래스카 오펏(Offutt) 공군기지서 항공기를 촬영한 혐의로 연방 법원에서 유죄를 인정했다. 소송기록에 따르면, 량톈루이(梁天瑞)는 3월 31일 기지에 있는 항공기를 기지 외곽 바로 바깥에서 촬영한 혐의에 대해 목요일 유죄를 인정했다. 량을 기소한 진술서에 따르면, 그가 촬영한 항공기에는 필요할 때 “국가 공중작전센터(National Airborne Operations Center)” 역할을 하는 E-4B와 RC-135 정찰기가 포함되어 있었다. 량은 수사기관에 그가 지상에 있는 항공기를 촬영하는 것이 불법임을 알고 있었다는 것을 인정했다. 오펏 기지 외에도 량은 여러 곳을 방문할 계획이었다. 글래스고 대학교 학생인 그는 3월 26일 캐나다 밴쿠버로 날아 와 콜롬비아대에 다니는 친구를 만난 뒤, 3월 28일 국경을 넘어 미국으로 들어왔다. 량과 그의 친구는 그런 뒤 몬태나주 빌링스에 머물렀다. 친구인 톈즈허(田志和)는 수업을 들으러 뉴욕으로 돌아(날아)갔고, 반면 량은 사우스다코타주, 덴버 북동쪽 320마일에 있는, 엘스워스(Ellsworth) 공군기지의 B1-B 폭격기의 스냅 사진을 찍으러 갔다고 진술서에 썼다. B1-B 폭격기는 사우스다코다에서 영국으로 재배치되었고, 량은 계속해서 사우스다코타에서 네브래스카로 이동했고, 캔자스시티 공항에 차량을 놔두었는데 뉴욕에서 돌아오는 톈씨가 그것을 찾아가도록 할 계획이었다. 링컨 저널 스타지에 따르면, 그는 4월 7일 뉴욕 JFK 국제공항에서 독일 프랑크푸르트행 비행기에 탑승하기 직전 체포되었다. 그곳에서 스코틀랜드로 돌아갈 계획이었다. 법원 기록에 따르면, 량은 재판이 끝날 때까지 계속 수감되어 있을 것이다. 네브래스카 연방 검찰청은 그가 다른 사건이나 더 심각한 죄명이 추가되지 않는 한 최대 1년의 징역형에 직면해 있다고 밝혔다. 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com

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