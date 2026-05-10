[WT논평] Feds urge greater protection of critical infrastructure from Chinese hacks(Ⅰ)

American critical infrastructures are vulnerable to Chinese sabotage and the federal government is taking steps to mitigate the threats, according to the lead U.S. cybersecurity agency.



The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency(CISA) on Tuesday launched a new program called “CI Fortify,” a program to help civilian utilities and other infrastructure stakeholders “prepare to operate through a crisis or conflict, continuing vital service delivery even as their systems are under attack.”



“In a geopolitical crisis, the critical infrastructure organizations Americans rely on must be able to continue delivering ? at a minimum ? crucial services,” CISA Acting Director Nick Anderson said in a statement.



“They must be able to isolate vital systems from harm, continue operating in that isolated state, and quickly recover any systems that an adversary may successfully compromise,” he said.



The CI Fortify program will seek to strengthen security against adversaries, notably the Chinese state-run cyber intrusions that have been detected inside some of 16 critical U.S. infrastructures, including electric grids and financial computer networks.



Most critical infrastructure computer networks are not government-owned, making securing them more difficult from sophisticated cyber penetrations.



The new CI Fortify web page states that Chinese hackers have successfully pre-positioned malware and access points across critical infrastructure that can be used to “disrupt and destroy the operational technology (OT) running the United States.”



The page contains a link to a security advisory from CISA, the FBI and National Security Agency identifying Chinese government hackers as working to pre-position themselves in information technology networks for disruptive or destructive cyberattacks on critical infrastructures in a crisis or conflict with the United States.

연방정부가 중국 해킹으로부터 주요 기반 시설 보호 강화 촉구(Ⅰ) 빌 거츠(안보전문 기자) 미국의 주도적인 사이버 보안 기관에 의하면, 미국의 주요 핵심 기반 시설이 중국의 파괴 공작(사보타주)에 취약하며 연방정부는 위협을 완화하기 위한 조치를 취하고 있다. 사이버 보안 및 인프라 보안국(CISA)은 화요일 “CI 요새화”라는 새로운 프로그램을 시작했으며, 이는 민간 유틸리티와 기타 인프라 이해관계자들이 “위기나 분쟁 상황에서도 운영을 준비하며, 시스템이 공격받는 상황에서도 절대 필요한 서비스 제공을 계속할 수 있도록 돕는 프로그램”이다. “지정학적 위기 상황에서 미국인들이 의존하고 있는 핵심 인프라 조직들은 최소한 중요한 서비스를 계속 제공할 수 있어야 한다”고 CISA 임시 국장 닉 앤더슨이 성명에서 말했다. “그들은 중요한 시스템을 위험으로부터 격리하고, 그 고립된 상태에서 계속 작동하며, 적이 성공적으로 손상한 시스템을 신속히 복구할 수 있어야 한다”고 그는 말했다. CI 요새화 프로그램은 전력망과 금융 컴퓨터 네트워크를 포함한, 16개의 주요 미국 인프라 내에서 탐지된 분명한 중국 정부 주도의 사이버 침입, 즉 적대 세력에 대한 보안을 강화하는 데 중점을 둘 것이다. 대부분의 핵심 기반 시설 전산망은 정부 소유가 아니어서, 정교한 사이버 침투로부터 그들을 지키기가 더 어렵다. 새로운 CI 요새화 웹페이지는 중국 해커들이 미국을 움직이는 운영 기술(OT)을 방해하고 파괴할 수도 있는 악성코드와 접속 지점을 주요 인프라 곳곳에 성공적으로 미리 심어 두었다고 밝혔다. 이 페이지는 CISA, FBI, 국가안보국(NSA)의 보안 권고문 링크를 포함하고 있는데, (이 권고문은) 중국 정부 해커들이 미국과의 위기나 분쟁 때 주요 인프라에 대한 심각한 장애(마비)를 일으키거나 파괴적인 사이버 공격을 (하기) 위해 정보기술 네트워크 안에 (악성코드를) 사전 배치하여 암약하고 있음을 식별해 냈다. 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com

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