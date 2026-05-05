[WT논평] Military moving to rapidly to build, deploy advanced laser weapons(Ⅱ)

The Pentagon is spurring industry to build more laser weapons as a first step, he said.



Ground-based lasers are expected to be a key element of the Golden Dome missile defense capable of disrupting or destroying enemy satellites during a future conflict.



Laser and directed energy weapons have been researched and developed by the U.S. military for decades based on their ability to provide near-instantaneous impact, rapid refire capability and low-cost per shot against enemy missiles.



During the Strategic Defense Initiative program in the 1980s, space- and ground-based lasers were studied but never deployed over problems with power generation and tracking limits.



One advanced weapon, the airborne laser, was developed using a powerful laser fired from inside an aircraft.



The program was canceled before it could be produced.



In recent years, the Navy fielded a ship-based AN/SEQ-3 Laser Weapon System that reportedly can destroy land, air, and sea targets for $1 per shot.



The Army has the Maneuver Short-Range Air Defense, called M-SHORAD, that is said to be able to counter drones, small boats, rockets, and artillery.



Direct energy guns included high-energy lasers that use electricity to produce a focused beam of light that can cause structural failure on a target by melting, or ignition.



Microwave weapons emit bursts of electromagnetic energy capable of disrupting or destroying electronic circuits on targets, such as drones.



A third weapon is a particle beam that use accelerated charged or neutral particles that can damage targets.

미군이 첨단 레이저 무기 구축 및 배치를 위해 신속히 움직이는 중(Ⅱ) 빌 거츠(안보전문 기자) 국방부는 첫 단계로 업계가 더 많은 레이저 무기를 개발하도록 박차를 가하고 있다고 그(피트 헤그세스 국방장관)가 말했다. 지상용 레이저 무기 체계는 미래 분쟁 때 적의 위성을 교란하거나 파괴할 수 있는 골든 돔 미사일 방어 체계의 핵심 요소가 될 것으로 예상된다. 레이저 및 지향성 에너지 무기는 적 미사일 즉각 타격, 빠른 재사격 능력 그리고 발사당 저렴한 가격 때문에 미군에 의해 수십 년 동안 연구되고 개발되어 왔다. 1980년대 전략방위구상(SDI) 프로그램 당시 우주 및 지상 설치 레이저(무기)를 연구했지만, (막대하게 소모되는 전력을 감당할 수 있는) 전력 생산 문제와 추적 능력의 한계로 실전 배치는 이루어지지 않았다. 첨단 무기 중 하나인, 항공기 탑재용 레이저는 항공기 내부에서 발사되는 강력한 레이저를 사용하도록 개발되었다. 이 프로그램은 생산되기도 전에 취소되었다. 최근 몇 년간, 해군은 한 발당 1달러의 비용으로 육상, 공중, 해상 목표물을 파괴할 수 있다고 알려진 함정용 AN/SEQ-3 레이저 무기 시스템을 배치했다. 육군은 드론, 소형 보트, 로켓, 포병 화력을 막아낼 수 있다고 알려진 엠-쇼래드(M-SHORAD)로 불리는 이동식 단거리 방공 체계를 보유하고 있다. 직접 에너지 건에는 전기를 이용해 용융 또는 인화로 표적에 구조적인 손상을 일으킬 수 있는, 집중된 빛의 빔을 생성하는 고에너지 레이저가 포함되어 있었다. 마이크로파 무기는 드론과 같은 목표물의 전자 회로를 교란하거나 파괴할 수 있는 전자기 에너지를 집중하여 방출한다. 세 번째 무기는 가속된 전기를 띤 입자 또는 중성 입자를 사용하는 입자 빔으로, 목표에 피해를 줄 수 있다. 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com △near-instantaneous impact: 즉시 타격 △the Strategic Defense Initiative program: 1983년 발표된 대규모 미사일 방어계획. 일명 스타워즈.

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