[WT논평] Four days without my phone: What I learned(Ⅲ)

Because I didn’t have a screen to hide behind, I actually watched the shot. I heard the crisp, explosive crack of the driver. I tracked the white speck as it launched into the Georgia sky, hanging there against the clouds before dropping precisely into the fairway. I felt the collective gasp and polite applause of the crowd.



I experienced the moment with my own two eyes, rather than through a 6-inch digital viewfinder.



As the day wore on, I found myself relishing the disconnection. There was no need to text anyone about where to meet for lunch; we simply made a plan and stuck to it. Or didn’t. If we got separated, we found each other the old-fashioned way: by looking.



I wasn’t worried about the news, the stock market or the endless barrage of emails piling up in my inbox. I was fully, unapologetically present in a world of green grass, white sand and pimento cheese sandwiches.



By the time the shadows grew long and it was time to leave, my initial panic had been replaced by a profound sense of peace. Walking back toward my car, I felt a genuine sense of dread. I didn’t really want my phone back.



When I got it and turned it on, it immediately began to convulse with notifications ? dozens of texts, hundreds of emails, a cacophony of digital noise demanding my immediate attention. As I scrolled, I realized none of it was important. None of it mattered as much as the quiet perfection of the day I had just experienced.



I survived the Masters without my cellphone. And honestly? By the end of it, I completely fell in love with a world where everyone is forced to just look up and talk to one another.

휴대폰 없는 4일: 내가 배운 것(Ⅲ) 조지프 컬(백악관 출입기자) 한눈을 팔 스크린이 없었기에, 실제로 샷을 지켜봤다. 드라이버의 날카롭고 폭발적인 소리를 들었다. 나는 흰 반점이 조지아 하늘로 솟구치고, 정확하게 페어웨이에 떨어지기 전에는 구름 사이에 걸쳐 있는 것을 추적했다. 나는 관중의 집단 탄식과 예의 바른 박수소리를 느꼈다. 나는 6인치 디지털 뷰파인더가 아닌, 내 두 눈으로 그 순간을 경험했다. 그날이 지나면서, 나는 스스로 혼자라는 것을 만끽하고 있음을 알게 되었다. 어디에서 점심을 먹을까라고 누구에게 문자를 보낼 필요가 없었다.; 우리는 단순하게 계획을 세웠고 그대로 했다. 아니면 안 했거나. 만약 우리가 눈에 보이지 않으면, 우리는 옛날 방식대로 서로를 찾았다: 이리저리 둘러보면서. 뉴스도, 주식 시장도, 수신함에 끝임없이 쌓이는 이메일의 집중포화도 걱정하지 않았다. 나는 푸른 잔디, 하얀 모래, 피멘토 치즈 샌드위치가 (어우러진) 세상에서 완전히, 그리고 누구에게도 미안한 감정 없이 현재에 집중했다. 그림자가 길어지고(해가 기울며) 떠날 시간이 되었을 때, 처음의 공포는 깊은 평화로 바뀌었다. 차로 돌아가면서 정말로 두려움이 밀려왔다. 사실 내 휴대폰을 돌려받고 싶진 않았다. 휴대폰을 돌려받고 전원을 켜자 즉각 알림 진동이 시작됐다 ? 수십 통의 문자, 수백 통의 이메일, 나의 즉각적인 관심을 요구하는 디지털 소음의 불협화음. 스크롤하면서 그 모든 것이 중요하지 않다는 것을 깨달았다. 그 어떤 것도 내가 막 경험했던 이날의 완벽했던 순간보다 덜 중요했다. 나는 휴대폰 없이 마스터스 기간을 무사히 견뎌냈다. 솔직히 말해서? 끝날 무렵, 모두가 그냥 위를 올려다보고 서로 대화해야 하는 세계에 완전히 반해 버렸다. 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com △the Georgia sky : 골프장이 조지아주에 있음. 공이 하늘로 높이 뜬 모습을 가리킴. 마스터스 대회 기간 동안 청명한 하늘과 초록의 잔디를 대비하고 있음. △stick to : 달라붙다. 충실하다 △where everyone is forced to ~ : 모두가 ~할 수밖에 없는

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