[WT논평] Chinese weapons failures prompt military, researcher purges(Ⅲ)

“All represent critical nodes in China’s defense innovation network,” Mr. Yu said. “There are scores of others.”



The sudden disappearances of the key weapons officials suggest that senior CCP leaders are engaged in a major dismantling of the technical leadership behind China’s large-scale military modernization.



In addition to the disappearances, several high-profile legal prosecutions are underway: Tan Ruisong, chairman of the massive state conglomerate Aviation Industry Corporation of China, the leading manufacturer of combat aircraft, was recently sentenced to death on corruption charges.



Several unexplained deaths of leading scientists involved in key research also highlight the CCP backlash.



Technical specialists linked to hypersonic weapons and advanced aerodynamics recently died while being active in key advanced weaponry work.



“Together, these developments point to a deeper systemic problem,” Mr. Yu said.



“The CCP’s model does not allow for open acknowledgment of failure,” he said. “Instead, when shortcomings are exposed - especially under the pressure of comparison with U.S. military performance - the response is to assign blame to individuals rather than address institutional flaws. This creates a cycle in which political purges replace technical reform.”

중국 무기 실패로 군과 연구자 숙청을 부추기다 (Ⅲ) 빌 거츠(전문기자) “이들 모두는 중국 방위 혁신 네트워크의 핵심적인 연결점을 의미한다”고 유씨는 말했다. “그 외에도 수십 개가 있습니다.” 주요 무기 담당 관리들의 갑작스러운 실종은 중국 공산당 고위 지도자들이 중국의 대규모 군사 현대화를 뒷받침해 온 기술적 지도부를 대대적으로 해체하고 있음을 시사한다. 실종 사건 외에도, 세간의 주목을 받는 여러 건의 법적 기소가 진행 중이다. 초대형 국유 복합 기업인 중국항공공업집단의 회장 담서송(?瑞松)은, 전투기의 선도적 제조업체, 최근 부패 혐의로 사형을 선고받았다. 핵심 연구에 참여한 주요 과학자들의 여러 건의 설명되지 않은 사망(사건)이 중국 공산당(내부)에서 반발이 (있었음을) 부각한다. 극초음속 무기와 첨단 공기역학과 관련된 기술 전문가들이 최근 주요 첨단 무기 작업에 참여하던 중 사망했다. “이러한 일련의 일들은 종합해 보면 더 근본적인 체계적 문제를 드러낸다”고 유씨는 말했다. “중국 공산당의 모델은 실패를 공개적으로 인정하는 것을 허용하지 않는다”고 그가 말했다. “그 대신, 단점이 드러날 때 - 특히 미군의 군사작전 수행능력과 비교 압력이 가해질 때 - 제도적 결함을 해결하는 것이 아니라 개인에게 책임을 전가하는 방식으로 대응한다. 이로 인해 기술 개혁 대신 정치적 숙청이 반복되는 악순환의 고리가 만들어 진다.” 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com

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