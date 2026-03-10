[WT논평] What is Voice of America, and how is Trump reshaping it?

Voice of America is a U.S. government-funded international broadcaster that has delivered news to audiences worldwide since World War II, when it began telling stories about American democracy to people living under Nazi Germany.

Today the outlet operates alongside sister services including Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Radio Free Asia and Radio Marti under the U.S. Agency for Global Media, or USAGM. Together, those networks reach an estimated 427 million people each week across dozens of languages.

Congress appropriated about $260 million for VOA operations in the current fiscal year. By law, the VOA Charter requires the organization to provide accurate, balanced and independent journalism rather than serve as a government propaganda arm.

President Donald Trump has moved aggressively in his second term to dismantle or fundamentally reshape the outlet and its parent agency, arguing that VOA and similar broadcasters promote a liberal editorial bias.

The administration moved quickly after Trump returned to office in early 2025. Beginning March 15, most VOA employees were placed on administrative leave, effectively silencing much of the broadcaster’s programming and social media output. In June, layoff notices were sent to 639 employees at VOA and USAGM. Lake said roughly 1,400 employees ? about 85% of the agency’s workforce ? had lost their jobs as part of the cuts.

Other changes followed as the agency scaled back operations.

The sweeping changes triggered multiple lawsuits from VOA journalists and employees who argued the administration was unlawfully dismantling a congressionally funded news organization.

The legal fight over the fate of Voice of America remains ongoing.

미국의 소리란 무엇이며, 트럼프는 그것을 어떻게 재편하는가? 미국의 소리(VOA)는 미국 정부 자금 지원 국제 방송사로 제2차 세계대전 이래 전 세계 청중에게 뉴스를 전달했다. 나치 독일 치하에 살던 사람들에게 미국 민주주의에 관한 이야기를 전하기 시작했다. 현재 이 방송국은 미국국제방송처(USAGM) 산하에서 라디오 프리 유럽/라디오 리버티, 라디오 프리 아시아, 라디오 마르티와 같은 자매 서비스(언론)들과 함께 운영되고 있다. 이 네트워크들은 수십 개 언어를 통해 매주 약 4억2700만명이 듣는 것으로 추정된다. 의회는 이번 회계연도에 VOA 운영을 위해 약 2억6000만달러를 승인했다. 법에 의하면, VOA 면허는 이 단체가 정부 선전 기관으로서가 아니라 정확하고 균형 잡힌 정보 및 오락을 독자적으로 제공하는 편성(표)을 요구한다. 도널드 트럼프 대통령은 2기 임기에 VOA와 그 모 기관을 해체하거나 근본적으로 재구성하기 위해 적극적으로 움직였으며, VOA와 유사한 방송사들이 자유주의적 편집 편향을 부추긴다고 주장했다. 트럼프가 2025년 초 집권한 후 행정부는 신속하게 움직였다. 3월15일부터 대부분의 VOA 직원이 대기발령받았으며, 방송사의 프로그램과 소셜미디어 활동이 사실상 중단되었다. 6월에는 VOA와 USAGM의 639명 직원에게 정리해고 통지서가 발송되었다. 레이크는 약 1400명의 직원이―기관 직원의 약 85%―감원으로 인해 일자리를 잃었다고 말했다. 기관이 운영을 축소하자 다른 변화들도 뒤따랐다. 대대적인 변혁을 두고 VOA 기자와 직원들은 행정부가 의회의 지원을 받는 언론 기관을 쓸어버리듯이 불법적으로 해체하고 있다고 주장하며 다양한 소송을 제기했다. VOA의 운명을 둘러싼 법적 분쟁은 여전히 진행 중이다. 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com △USAGM: the U.S. Agency for Global Media의 약자. 미국국제방송처 △arm: 조직 기관 △administrative leave: 대기발령 △scale back: 줄이다, 축소하다

